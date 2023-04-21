the AI ​​question makes you think

Thus, on an apparently quiet Italian evening of a day in the second half of April 2023, two pieces of news arrive relating to important foreign websites that have recently come under the spotlight for the use of AI at the same time as writing articles. In the middle, unfortunately, there are layoffs and a shutdown.

In this regard, as reported by The Verge and Gizmodo, the portals involved are none other than BuzzFeed News e Business Insider. We want to make it clear right away: at least in the case of Insider, which fired 10% of its staff, the reality involved was quick to clarify that the layoffs are not related to the portal’s recent experiment related to artificial intelligence.

However, Business Insider’s announcement about using ChatGPT to write articles came the week before the email arrived about 10% of the workforce being laid off. This last e-mail was in fact sent on Thursday, April 20, 2023, while Business Insider’s IA announcement arrived on Thursday, April 13, 2023. In short, the timing with which it all happened, i.e. at a week awayhave inevitably “turned the spotlight” on the issue of the use of artificial intelligence.

It must be said that, we quote verbatim, “the personnel concerned will receive 13 weeks of basic pay with two additional weeks for each year worked for up to four years, medical coverage until August 2023, and professional support services“. “Our industry has been under significant pressure for more than a year. The economic headwinds that have hurt many of our customers and partners are affecting us too. […]

Unfortunately to keep our company healthy and competitive, we have to reduce the size of our team. We have done our best to avoid taking this step and we are sorry for the impact“, said Barbara Peng, president of Insider Incorporated. It all comes as part of a growing wave of technology layoffswhich have also affected other well-known media over the past few months, from ABC News to NPR, via Vox Media.

However, we go further now with the closure of BuzzFeed News. Yes, you got it right: the well-known portal that had recently started experimenting with quizzes created using artificial intelligence is now putting an “end” to the news division. The layoffs in this case affect 15% of BuzzFeed employees, or about 180 people.

Jonah Peretti, CEO of Buzzfeed, admitted: “I could have handled the changes better as the CEO of this company and our leadership team could have done better. […] I have however made the decision to investing too much in BuzzFeed News because i love the job and the mission so much“.

now, however, the company will focus, on the news side, on HuffPost, which it recently acquired. “We will have a single news brand: HuffPost, which is profitable and has a loyal audience“, explained Peretti. Among the reasons cited by the CEO for the closure is the pandemic period, as well as the decline related to both the digital advertising business and the stock market.

In short, news arrived on the same day two realities linked to recent AI experiments. Although the use of this technology cannot be seen as entirely linked to what happened, it is certainly an element that is causing reflection within the sector.