The AI ​​that will wipe out humans could be a lie

When Sam Altmanthe CEO of OpenAIasked the US Congress to “urgently” regulate artificial intelligence, because it exists the risk that it could wipe out humanitymany scratched their heads in amazement.

What interest did ChatGpt’s “dad” have in painting such a catastrophic future? Because Altman wanted to associate the technology that his company was developing, with considerable economic effort, to apocalyptic scenarios? And why did he try to do it in such a blatant and public way, despite knowing that his statements would create alarmism among those in government and public opinion?

Sam Altman has a thing for the apocalypse. To the New Yorker, in 2016, he said he had two passions. The racing cars – “I have five, of which two are McLarens” he said at the time – and “preparations for survival”.

“My problem is that when my friends get drunk they talk about how the world will end – said Altman -. One of the recurring scenarios is humanity under attack by AI and nations competing for the last resources on Earth using nuclear weapons.”

But it wasn’t bar chatter that brought Altman in front of American senators. And it wasn’t an eccentric propensity for catastrophism that pushed him to state that “AI could be like the press, which contributed to spreading knowledge, or like the atomic bomb: a revolutionary technology whose terrible consequences, however, they still persecute today.”

One year after the launch of ChatGpt – which took place on November 30, 2022 – some of the greatest artificial intelligence experts are starting to think that Altman is deliberately exaggerating the risks associated with AI. Like him, other leaders of tech giants engaged in the development of artificial intelligence – Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Anthropic, Inflection – they would have amplified more than necessary the negative impacts that AI could have on humans.

“The idea that artificial intelligence could lead to the extinction of humanity is a lie. It was spread by tech giants in the hope of triggering heavy regulation that would block competition in the artificial intelligence market.”

It’s the thought of Andrew Ngone of the 100 most influential AI experts on the planet according to Time, as well as a professor at Stanford University – he also taught machine learning to Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI – as well as co-founder of Google Brainthe AI ​​research lab that it later merged with Deep Mind.

“There are large technology companies that do not intend to compete with open-source artificial intelligence – Andrew Ng told the Australian Fortune Review – and therefore they are spreading the fear that artificial intelligence will lead to human extinction”.

But what would AI big tech gain by stoking exaggerated or unfounded fears about the future of AI?

Second Yann LeCunone of the fathers of modern artificial intelligence, awarded the Turing Award in 2018 – the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for computer science – for his studies on deep learning, if this “campaign of unjustified alarmism succeeds, the final result will be catastrophic: a small percentage of companies will control artificial intelligence”.

This, for LeCun, is the real risk linked to AI at the moment: excessive regulation of the sector which will result in an advantage for a few. Those few who are clamoring for urgent laws to control the development of artificial intelligence.

Yann LeCun, head of Meta’s AIthe company he controls Facebook, doesn’t bother to name names: “Altman (OpenAI), Hassabis (Google DeepMind) and Amodei (Anthropic) are the ones who are doing massive corporate lobbying activities right now – wrote the computer scientist on the social network They are the ones who are trying to carry out a ‘regular capture’ of the artificial intelligence sector.”

For LeCun, in short, OpenAI, Google DeepMind and Anthropic are trying to influence or control government agencies that are supposed to regulate the industry, favoring their interests rather than public ones.

Andrew Ng and Yann LeCun’s statements triggered an interesting debate in the days when it took place in the United Kingdom an important forum on AI Safetya global summit organized by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to address AI risks.

The protagonists of innovation also participated in the summit: from Mark Zuckerberg to Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI with Sam Altman in 2015. Own Musk called AI “one of the greatest threats to humanity”. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is part of the apocalyptic chorus. He also recently founded a company called xAI that develops artificial intelligence “to understand the Universe”.

Twenty-eight nations – including the USA, Italy and even China – signed a joint statement stating that these governments will join forces and projects “to face potentially catastrophic risks”. For now they are promises, little more than good intentions.

The field of AI safety is in dire need of reliable data .

For LeCun, the field of AI safety “desperately needs” reliable data. “The UK’s AI Safety Institute stands ready to conduct studies that will hopefully bring hard data to a field that is currently full of wild speculation and methodologically dubious studies,” the computer scientist wrote on X.

Yann LeCun – it should be remembered – does not speak only as an expert. There are also at stake the interests of the company he works forMeta, which is the only big tech company to have embraced the cause of open-source artificial intelligence.

