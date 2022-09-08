A few days ago, two applications based on artificial intelligence were released for generating images starting from a textual description called prompt.

One, Dall-e 2 is a proprietary platform, the other, Stable Diffusion is, an open source project. Both, in the online version, are used simply by entering the prompt in a field and pressing a button. The version of Stable Diffusion that runs locally on Linux, on the other hand, requires a little more effort in terms of installation, configuration, and hardware resources — you need a suitable video card, but an older nVidia GTX1060 does the job too.

The comparison between the ability to interpret the text has given interesting results, not so much from the point of view of the differences between the images produced, but from that of the impact on the system of rights.

The vulgate on the “dangers of AI” tells of “machines that threaten humanity”, “algorithms endowed with life and conscience” and, more worldly, the inevitable “loss of jobs caused by automation”. However, as always happens when from abstract speculations one passes to confrontation with experience, concrete questions emerge that had not been adequately considered by “futurologists” and “experts” but with which it is necessary to deal immediately.

Experimenting with Dall-e 2, for example, I received an abuse notice for this prompt: “‘soft pencil sketch headshot portrait of a standing up, outraged Italian lawyer dressed with lawyer’s robe in foreground giving his closing argument in tribunal weawing his hands, towering judges dressed in judge’s robe, seated on the bench and in blurred background. ” The goal was to obtain an image that represented the excitement of a criminal hearing, from the perspective of a particularly passionate lawyer.

The platform, on the other hand, misinterpreted the word “headshot” and sent me a notice of deactivation of the account (still functional, by the way) for violation of the conditions of use. It is a pity, however, that I have not violated them. In the photographic jargon. , headshot means close-up portrait of a person, but the platform “understood” that the word was linked to the image of someone who had been shot in the head. As a counter-proof, I entered the same description again omitting the controversial word and the software worked smoothly.

While waiting for the answer of the clarifications that I asked the Dall-2 staff (to date, not yet arrived), it is possible to make some more general considerations.

Like Dall-e 2, the online version of Stable Diffusion also applies limitations to the use of prompts, but the one that runs locally does not limit it. The user is free to use any description, even the most controversial.

As is evident, the problem is not the “very dangerous” artificial intelligence, the lack of “algorithmic transparency” or the various whims associated with the theme. What should be worrying is the automatic analysis of prompts that blocks “unacceptable” words in pure social “smart moderation” style, also applying the yellow card and then the red one.

My request was completely legitimate and unrelated to improper images. However, even if I had actually requested to generate an image linked to a headshot, I would not necessarily have violated the terms of the contract. For example, if I had been a pathologist or a crime reporter, I might have been interested in having such an illustration for an article, without infringing anything. And finally we get to the point: the terms and conditions that, in general, prevent the use of a list of words by default, actually prohibit a list of concepts. But concepts express ideas, and if an idea cannot be expressed, it cannot be thought of. And if it cannot be thought of, it ceases to exist.

Just change “headshot” to “freedom” and realize that all this happens through a platform over which you have no control, to understand exactly the gravity of the thing.

A similar problem arose with the first automated grammar checking tools. By taking control of words and how they should be used, those who control the software control ideas. It was more of a dystopian claim by some activists at the time. Now it is becoming a possible scenario. Therefore, it is not the stupidity of artificial intelligence that endangers people’s rights, but the unscrupulous intelligence of those who control it and the cultural deficiency of those who should regulate its use.