The air-cooled PC platform can finally make up a complete set of beliefs!! NZXT launches its first T120 series CPU Cooler

advertisement

“NZXT iron fans” who like air cooling can now make up a complete set of beliefs! ! NZXT has recently announced the launch of its first T120 series of tower coolers. The new T120 series is available in black and white, with RGB or without RGB, and uses direct contact technology to place the thermal copper tube directly on the CPU. , maximizing cooling potential, the stylish housing hides the heat pipes perfectly, while also featuring high-quality aluminum fins, giving the radiator a sleek look and efficient cooling.

NZXT’s new T120 series tower coolers are easy to install and feature high-quality heatpipes to efficiently cool your CPU. The T120 Tower Cooler is available in black and white, as well as RGB versions, and is compatible with NZXT CAM software for easy control of RGB lighting effects and fan speed curves.

T120 Series Features

●High quality heat pipe

●High static pressure F120 fan (with/without RGB)

●Easy to install, suitable for AMD and Intel sockets

● Matte or RGB versions can be selected according to assembly needs.

●Controlled via NZXT CAM and can be used with other CAM-enabled accessories

●Black and white two colors to choose from

NZXT’s new T120 series tower cooler will be launched in Hong Kong soon. For more information about NZXT’s products, please contact Altech Computer, the distributor.

Altech Computer (Phone: 852 3628-3377)

https://www.facebook.com/altechhk

https://www.altechcomputer.com/