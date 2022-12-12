Man has always dreamed of flying. From the first civilizations of the Fertile Crescent to the Hellenic peoples: there are many deities and myths that celebrate this desire. The advent of the airplane therefore represented a watershed moment in history: an invention that not only changed the way we travel, but also our culture, our economies and our way of thinking about the world.

In the third episode of “Progress and Prejudice” we thus discover the history of flight. Alongside the enthusiasm of the innovators and the great pioneers of the sky, in every age the banners of skepticism and fear have also been raised, of fear for such an unnatural gesture for our species, born to walk on dry land.

To get to the first real flight of man you have to go back to November 20, 1783. In Annonay, near Lyon, the brothers Joseph and Jacques Mongolfier publicly demonstrated their invention – a hot air balloon – and sent the first two passengers. The flight lasted 25 minutes and 9 kilometres, giving the first “flying men” a fantastic view over the rooftops of Paris.

Along with the enthusiasm for such an important discovery, however, fears and prejudices also began to arise. The chronicles of the time, for example, tell of peasants terrified by the passage of hot air balloons, to the point of destroying the first balloons with pitchforks and knives once they landed. Not only that, resistance also manifested itself at a political and scientific level. Many authorities branded the technology as excessively risky, while leading scientists expressed negative opinions. This was the case of Lord Kelvin, engineer, mathematician, physicist and president of the Royal Society, who declared in 1895: “Flight with machines heavier than air is impossible”. He will be forced to change his mind a few years later.

Despite all the resistance, progress multiplied during the 19th century, up to December 17, 1903: a fateful date for the history of flight and the aeroplane. That day the Wright brothers’ Flyer 1 took off at Kitty Hawk, in the United States, and remained in the air for 59 seconds, thanks to the propulsion of an internal combustion engine, covering a distance of 260 meters.

It wasn’t the first time man had flown, but the Wright brothers’ flight was the first controlled flight in history of an aircraft heavier than air. A great conquest that opened a new path for the history of humanity.

In the new episode of “Progress and Prejudice” we will discover how an idea that seemed crazy became reality and how two American brothers who own a bicycle shop, and not scientists, managed to overcome resistance and prejudices and turn the dream of flying into reality .