An algorithm capable of reading the data collected by a common wearable smart device, analyzing them to understand in a few seconds if the monitored person is sick, if he has Covid, if he is being attacked, if he is under stress or there is a disease that is on the rise.

This is the proposal of Smairthero, the device by Mais, a Trieste start-up, which convinced an American government agency which placed a first order worth half a million dollars with a confidential agreement but focused on military use: the technology detects with extreme precision the state of health of the military and understands instantly if a soldier on a mission is in danger of life.

«The system is able to monitor a person’s vital parameters in a non-invasive way to report a fall, an accident or illness in time and without false alarms so as to be able to intervene promptly. Sometimes a few minutes can make the difference in saving a life», explains Massimiliano Garruzzo, expert in artificial intelligence and security, as well as co-founder and scientific director of Mais.

In order to function, SmairtHero must get to know the person wearing the biosensor well. This stage lasts two weeks. A time frame in which a unique and unrepeatable digital twin of the monitored individual is created.

On this virtual clone, the AI ​​performs a series of simulations that allow not only to detect any critical issues, but to prevent them based on silent signals that a person is normally unable to detect but which SmairtHero recognizes because they correspond to specific patterns that been trained to spot.