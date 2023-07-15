The ANACONDA i4X 4TB Gen4 M.2 SSD: High-Performance Storage Solution from Taiwan’s ANACONDA Finally Arrives in Hong Kong

Title: ANACONDA i4X 4TB Gen4 M.2 SSD Now Available in Hong Kong: A Game-Changing Storage Solution

Introduction

Players and tech enthusiasts in Taiwan are familiar with the high-performance and cost-effective brand ANACONDA. However, until recently, it had not been introduced to the Hong Kong market. In a groundbreaking move, the Hong Kong-based agent Rivia Technology has brought ANACONDA to the local market, unveiling the first ANACONDA i4X series SSD products. With lightning-fast sequential read and write speeds, substantial storage capacity, and an attractive price point, the ANACONDA i4X Gen4 M.2 SSD is set to revolutionize the storage market in Hong Kong.

Impressive Features and Specifications

The ANACONDA i4X 4TB Gen4 M.2 SSD boasts impressive specifications that make it a formidable competitor in the storage industry. It features a mainland-controlled, non-Changjiang NAND Flash, which employs the Taiwan PHISON PS5018 E18 controller and Japan KIOXA BiCS5 3D TLC NAND. This combination enables the SSD to achieve extremely fast sequential read and write speeds of up to 7GB/s, with a 4K random mixed read and write speed of up to 1,200,000 IOPS+.

The ANACONDA i4X Gen4 M.2 SSD is available in a 4TB version, priced at an attractive HK $1,899. Rivia Technology, the authorized agent in Hong Kong, offers a generous 5-year warranty, making it an appealing option for users seeking high-performance storage solutions.

Design and Compatibility

While ANACONDA is a Taiwanese brand, its packaging design reflects a more American-style aesthetic. The distinctive feature is the use of a giant python, symbolizing the brand’s ambition to dominate the market by surpassing established competitors. Notably, there are no Chinese characters on the outer box, reinforcing the brand’s global appeal.

The ANACONDA i4X 4TB Gen4 M.2 SSD follows the M.2 2280 form factor and supports a PCI Express 4.0 x 4 transmission interface, complying with the NVMe 1.4 transmission specification. The SSD is equipped with a 1.5mm black aluminum alloy heat sink, enhanced with a copper foil layer to ensure optimal heat dissipation. The high thermal conductivity heat dissipation paste further aids in maintaining system stability and compatibility, including compatibility with the PS5.

Performance Testing

To assess the ANACONDA i4X 4TB Gen4 M.2 SSD’s performance, various benchmark tests were conducted using a high-end testing platform. The tests included ATTO Disk Benchmark, CrystalDiskMark, AS SSD Benchmark, Anvil’s Storage Utilities Test, and AIDA64 Disk Benchmark, covering aspects such as read and write speeds, IOPS performance, and temperature.

According to the test results from ATTO Disk Benchmark, the ANACONDA i4X 4TB Gen4 M.2 SSD demonstrated a maximum sequential reading speed of approximately 6.59GB/s and a writing speed of 6.06GB/s.

In the CrystalDiskMark test, the ANACONDA i4X 4TB Gen4 M.2 SSD version achieved impressive sequential read and write speeds of 7,044.23 MB/s and 6,499.46 MB/s, respectively, at a queue depth (Q8T1).

Results from the AS SSD Benchmark revealed a performance score of 9,738, with a read performance score of 3,468 and a write performance score of 4,494.

Conclusion

With its high-performance capabilities and competitive pricing, the ANACONDA i4X 4TB Gen4 M.2 SSD is a game-changing storage solution for users in Hong Kong. Its impressive read and write speeds, large storage capacity, and compatibility features make it an excellent choice for gamers, content creators, and professionals seeking reliable and efficient storage options.

Thanks to Rivia Technology‘s introduction of this Taiwanese brand to the Hong Kong market, customers can now experience the exceptional performance and quality of ANACONDA i4X series SSD products. With a 5-year warranty and a dedication to customer satisfaction, this storage solution is definitely worth considering.

