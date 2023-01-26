“Apex Legends”, “VALORANT”, “Counter-Strike” and “Call of Duty”, etc., which operate characters from a first-person perspective FPS (First-person Shooting) game is in One of the most popular game genres in the world 。 Many FPS games are basically free to play, and the easy-to-use feature makes such works occupy a large seat in the download version market and e- sports competitions. Nowadays, various FPS works are in full bloom, but when it comes to the ancestor of FPS, the most famous one is believed to be in 1997 in NINTENDO 64 Published” Goldeneye 007 “(GoldenEye 007). Support up to 4 players “GoldenEye 007” can be said to be an enlightenment work for many experienced FPS Gamers. Unexpectedly, the works of 25 years ago are revived today! in the previous “ Nintendo Direct 2022.9.13 ” announced that this classic will be “ NINTENDO 64 Nintendo Switch Online Published in! After months of waiting, “GoldenEye 007” will be the first Release overseas version ！

The overseas version will be released on January 27th!

“GoldenEye 007” Overseas edition Will be available through “NINTENDO 64 Nintendo Switch Online” atRelease will start on January 27, 2023 (Friday)！

In addition to upgrading the screen, the remake versionIn addition, it can also correspond to offline andOnline 4-player battleswhich makes it easy to gather friends to play online together.

Although “Golden Eye 007” isNintendo gamesbut it was also published on Xbox Wire when the news of the remake was announced, which means that the work will also beXbox Game PassPosted here! The Xbox platform version of “GoldenEye 007” will also be released on the same dayJanuary 27, 2023 (Friday)Start posting!

With Xbox, which has a large number of overseas users, and Xbox Game Pass, which has a large number of subscribers,“Golden Eye 007” is believed to be a whirlwind again!

And aboutAnnouncements in Japanaccording to the “Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack” official website, the domestic version will be “Scheduled for release in mid-2023」。

Since the release of the work on “NINTENDO 64 Nintendo Switch Online” may be rated asCERO : Z (18+ only)so it will take more time to launch it in China.

Let us look forward to more follow-up news!