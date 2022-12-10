Home Technology The Android 13 system upgrade of ASUS Zenfone 9 has been officially launched- Page 1- ASUS Discussion Forum
ASUS Zenfone 9’s Android 13 system upgrade is here! ASUS has launched beta testing at the end of August, and now ASUS has officially launched the system upgrade of Zenfone 9 at the beginning of December, which is expected to be announced in the announcement.

ASUS has now launched the 33.0804.2060.65 update for the international version of Zenfone 9, updating the mobile phone system to the latest Android 13, and ASUS’s software services will also be updated together. In addition, the notification bar of the new version of ASUS ZenUI can be quickly set, and Android 13 can be selected The 2×4 large block setting, or the original 4×3 arrangement of Android, I believe many users will like this small feature.

However, if your Zenfone9 is a Japanese version, since the Japanese version of Zenfone 9 needs to support the unique FeliCa specification, it is not included in this wave of updates. ASUS also reminded that some software is still incompatible with Android 13, but this is mostly It is the developer’s problem. If there is a compatibility problem with the software used, remember to report to the developer.

In addition, ASUS ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate also launched a wave of updates the day before yesterday, which will enhance the Android security version, as well as improve power consumption and system stability. The entire ROG Phone 6 series is expected to be upgraded to Android 13 in the first quarter of next year, the entire 5 series is expected to be upgraded in the second quarter, and the Zenfone 8 is expected to be upgraded in January next year.

