The Android 13 test version adds eSIM transfer, which can transfer physical SIM card data to eSIM

In Apple’s iOS 16 update, the eSIM data on the iPhone can be transferred to other iPhones by itself, even in theUnited StatesThe iPhone 14 series models sold in China have completely canceled the design of the physical SIM card slot. Google plans to follow up and enhance the eSIM user experience, which will allow users to transfer the data of the physical SIM card to the eSIM on the mobile phone for storage.

Since a long time ago, Google has actually added eSIM design to the Pixel series models, and partners such as Samsung, Xiaomi and other industry players have also followed up to add eSIM design to their mobile phone products. It is already possible for people to store mobile phones directly in the form of eSIMdoor numberand other information, so as to reduce the proportion of physical SIM card usage, and at the same time, it can quickly switch between the phone numbers of different telecom operators or the Internet tariff according to the needs.

In the test content of the new version of Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2, Google has begun to add the ability to transfer the eSIM data on the mobile phone to another mobile phone of the same brand, and add the function of transferring the physical SIM card data to the eSIM. Obviously hope to attract more users to join the use of eSIM.

Even when the user replaces a new phone, he can directly use the Fast Pair function to quickly transfer the eSIM on the old phone to the new phone, thereby reducing the difficulty of transferring the eSIM for the user, and at the same time, there is no need to rely on the telecom operator to provide a QR Code to convert.

However, this functional environment is still in the testing stage, and it is hard to say whether it will become an official function in the future. On the other hand, even if this function becomes an official project of Android 13, it is obviously still necessary to be supported by the telecommunications industry, so it is still difficult to say whether it will be available in Taiwan at that time.

You might soon be able to transfer an eSIM profile from an old Android phone to a new phone, or convert a profile on a physical SIM card into an eSIM profile. Support for transferring profiles is being implemented in Google’s SIM Manager app the LPA on Pixel and many GMS devices. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 9, 2023

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the Lianhe News Network was authorized to reprint it. “

