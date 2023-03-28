With the Anker 523 “Nano 3”, Anker offers a compact dual-port USB C charger, which is said to have an output of up to 47W.

A single USB C port should deliver up to 45W, which is super exciting, especially considering the S23 Ultra.

But how does it look in practice? What is the PPS level, if any, how good is the efficiency and is the price of around €35 ​​justified?

Let’s find out in the test!

The Anker 523 “Nano 3” USB C charger 47W in review

The Anker 523 is a classic plug-in power supply. This has two USB C ports on the front and is otherwise kept quite clean.

The processing of Anker is typically excellent! Anker clearly plays a bit above the usual competition.

With 50 x 34.8 x 34.8 mm and a weight of 86g, the charger is quite compact, but not absolutely tiny for the power of 47W (although the weight is pleasingly low). The two USB C ports are certainly a bit bulky compared to a single-port model.

The connections

On the front we find two USB C ports, which are equivalent on paper.

USB C 1 / 2 – Power Delivery 45W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 11V/4A, 15V/3A oder 20V/2,25A

What is exciting for me here is that Anker has a special 11V stage. Usually in USB Power Delivery Standard we have 5V, 9V, 12V, 15V and 20V. Swapping the 12V stage for an 11V stage doesn’t seem problematic to me at first, it’s just unusual.

However, each port can only output this power if you only use one port. If you use both ports, they are throttled down to a maximum of 27W and 20W, hence the 47W maximum power.

How many names can a charger have?

At this point I would like to express a little criticism of Anker’s naming scheme. What is the name of the charger we have in front of us?

Anker USB C Charger 47W

Anker 523

Anker Nano 3

Anker A2039

The charger bears all these names. A2039 is apparently the “binding” model number.

Anker 523 is apparently the new model name, because Anker has classified its chargers and power banks in a number system. As far as I can see: 3xx = entry-level class, 5xx = middle class, 7xx = high-end.

Nano 3, on the other hand, is apparently the general model series?! Nano = “particularly compact chargers, Nano 3 = particularly compact chargers of the 3rd generation”?!.

I just want to say here that I’ve lost track of what to call the charger.

Mit PPS

The Anker 523 Nano 3 supports the PPS level on both USB C ports or it even has two PPS levels.

3.3-11V at up to 4A

3.3-16V at up to 3A

PPS is primarily important for Samsung smartphones and especially for the Ultra models. The charger can easily charge Samsung smartphones with 25W.

However, 45W charging does not work with the S23 Ultra! This would require the S23 Ultra in the PPS level at 9V/5A. With the S23 Ultra we “only” get about 36W (9V/4A).

stress test

As usual, I subjected the Anker 523 to a stress test. I loaded the charger with 45W for 6 hours.

Unsurprisingly, there were no problems with the anchor here. The heat development was also limited.

tension stability

Let’s take a little look at tension stability. As long as it stays within the limit values, this is not extremely important at first. But if the voltage should go completely “wild”, then this would be a sign of bad electronics.

But as is typical for Anker, there are no nasty surprises here. Tension stability looks good.

Das Ladetempo

Expected loading speed Apple iPads +++ Apple iPhones +++ Apple MacBooks + Google Pixel +++ Huawei Smartphones + OnePlus Smartphones + Realme Smartphones + Samsung Galaxy Smartphones („S“ Serie) ++ Windows Notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.) 0

+++ = “perfect” maximum possible loading speed to be expected

++ = very high loading speed to be expected

+ = brisk loading speed to be expected

0 = “Standard” loading speed to be expected

– = Expect slow loading speed

— = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

First of all, the Anker 523 is ideal for smartphones like the Apple iPhone 14 (Pro), Google Pixel, etc. It is also well suited, if not ideal, for tablets like the iPad Pro (if you only connect one device at a time).

In principle, the charger could also be used for smaller notebooks such as the Dell XPS 13 or MacBook Pro 13, but it wouldn’t be my first choice for notebooks.

The Samsung smartphones are a bit difficult. The Anker 523 can charge Samsung smartphones with a maximum of 36W, not 45W.

efficiency

Finally, let’s talk about efficiency.

With 87% to 91% this is absolutely perfect! There is not much more to say here, these are strong values ​​for a charger of this class.

Conclusion

Unsurprisingly, the Anker 523 “Nano 3” is a top USB charger. Anker’s chargers are usually just a very safe bet. These are currently the “gold standard”.

The Anker 523 “Nano 3” is a very good “smartphone” charger. This can charge two smartphones at the same time at high speed. For example, two iPhones 14 Pro would be charged at full speed. Two Google Pixels or Pixel + iPhones could also be loaded at full speed at the same time.

We also have PPS support, which is very important for the Samsung S smartphones. With “up to 4A” it also goes a little further than is usual in such a charger. However, the S23 Ultra, for example, cannot be charged with the full 45W, but “only” with up to 36W.

Is this big drama? Rather less. If you really want full speed, check out the Anker 313.

This is generally a good charger for smartphones, possibly also for iPads. In addition, there is a good efficiency and generally a very valuable impression.

The price of around €35 ​​at the time of the test is quite high, but it’s okay.