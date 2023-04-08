With the 537, Anker offers a power bank that is advertised specifically for use with notebooks. This is also known as the “PowerCore 24K for laptop”.

According to Anker, it has a high capacity of 24000 mAh and a powerful 65W USB C output.

Let’s take a look at the power bank in the test! Can this convince?

The ANKER 537 power bank (PowerCore 24K for laptop) in the test

With 24000mAh, the Anker 537 is already a slightly larger power bank on paper. However, I don’t think the dimensions are too big.

The power bank measures approx. 160 x 85 x 26 mm and weighs 496g.

496g is ok for a power bank of this class! No, it’s not the most compact power bank in its class, but it’s not the biggest either.

The processing quality of Anker is typically excellent! The design also looks extremely valuable and almost noble. I especially like the almost a bit silky upper side!

The connections

The Anker 537 has two USB C ports and one USB A port.

USB C 1 / 2 – Power Delivery 65W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/1,5A, 15V/3A, 20V/3,25A

USB A – Quick Charge – 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 10V/2,25A, 12V/1,5A

For the USB C ports, Anker uses the USB Power Delivery Standard with up to 65W of power. This makes the power bank ideal for smartphones from Apple and Google, as well as for notebooks.

Notebooks such as the Dell XPS series or the Apple MacBooks use USB Power Delivery and can charge accordingly on the power bank. 65W is more than sufficient for the 13 incher.

The USB A port, on the other hand, relies on Quick Charge and is also universally compatible.

However, there are two anomalies in the technical data.

According to the label on the back, the 12V stage only has 1.5A. But this is wrong! According to my USB PD trigger, the 12V level is 3A, as would be expected. The USB A port has a mysterious 10V/2.25A level where I can’t quite explain what it’s good for.

throttling

The ANKER 537 power bank can output up to 65W, optionally via port 1 or port 2. However, if you use both ports at the same time, they will be throttled accordingly.

USB C 1 USB C 2 USB A 65W 45W 20W 45W 15W (shared) 15W (shared)

If you use port 1 and 2, USB C 1 is throttled to 45W and port 2 to 20W.

If you also use the USB A port, then USB C 1 remains at 45W (good) and ports 2 and 3 share 5V/3A.

Mit PPS

Fortunately, the ANKER 537 power bank supports PPS on both ports!

Port 1/2 Solo usage- 3.3-16V at up to 3A

Port 1 with simultaneous use of port 2 – 3.3 – 16V at up to 3A

Port 2 with simultaneous use of port 1 – 3.3 – 11V at up to 2A

This means that the power bank can charge Samsung S smartphones with up to 25W, but not with up to 45W.

PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. The normal USB Power Delivery offers your smartphone several voltage levels, usually 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V. Here it can choose a level and load it. PPS now allows your smartphone to freely select a voltage within a certain range, for example 3.3-16V. If your smartphone thinks it would be ideal to charge with 6.5V, then a PPS charger can supply it with 6.5V.

Some smartphones like the Samsung S20/S21/S22/S23 series models need PPS to reach the full charging speed, see here Charging the S23 Ultra. An S23 Ultra can charge with a normal USB PD charger with a maximum of 14W, with a PPS charger with 45W. If your smartphone does not support PPS, it simply ignores this function and treats the charger as a normal USB PD charger.

A power bank under many names

At this point I would like to briefly criticize Anker’s naming scheme, because I don’t really know what to call this power bank.

Anker 537 power bank

Anker PowerCore 24K for laptops

Anker A1379

Anker himself doesn’t seem to be able to make up his mind here. “Anchor 537” is apparently a bit like Anker’s new naming scheme. “Anker PowerCore 24K for Laptop” is a bit of the “classic” name and Anker A1379 is the official model number.

A bit confusing I think.

The capacity

According to Anker, the PowerCore 24K should offer 24000 mAh capacity. I could measure the following:

Wh mAh % of HA 5V/1A 70,64 19092 79,5% 9V/1A 74,555 20150 84,0% 9V/3A 76,777 20751 86,5% 20V/1A 72,631 19630 81,8% 20V/3A 70,62 19086 79,5%

In the test, the capacity of the power bank varied between 19086 mAh and 20751 mAh. These are results that are within an “expectable” range for a 24000mAh power bank.

In general: The capacity specification for power banks always refers to the capacity of the battery cells inside. However, their discharge is not 100% efficient. There is always a certain loss in the form of heat due to internal processes, voltage conversions, etc. This is especially true when using Quick Charge, USB PD or other fast charging standards. 80-90% is the usual “good” value for usable capacity. Over 90% are very rare and under 80% are uncommon. Also consider that your smartphone does not charge 100% efficiently! If this has a 2000mAh battery, approx. 2600mAh are required for a 100% charge. However, this depends on the model and the type of charging.

Lade time

Expected loading speed Apple iPads +++ Apple iPhones +++ Apple MacBooks ++ Google Pixel +++ Huawei Smartphones + OnePlus Smartphones + Realme Smartphones + Samsung Galaxy Smartphones („S“ Serie) ++ Windows Notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.) ++

+++ = “perfect” maximum possible loading speed to be expected

++ = very high loading speed to be expected

+ = brisk loading speed to be expected

0 = “Standard” loading speed to be expected

– = Slow loading speed to be expected

— = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

Basically, the ANKER 537 power bank is wonderfully suitable for all Apple devices. iPhones and iPads are constantly charged at full speed on the 65W port. 65W is also usually sufficient for MacBooks.

The large MacBook Pro 16 could be a bit tight if you load it at the same time, but overall the power bank can be used well for MacBooks.

Thanks to PPS, the ANKER 537 can also charge Google Pixel smartphones at full speed, as well as Samsung smartphones with up to 25W.

65W is usually a good performance for Windows notebooks, at least the 13/14 inch models.

Slightly slow charging (maximum 20W)

Most power banks can be charged and discharged at the same rate. Sometimes a bit slower, but usually only “one step” slower.

With the ANKER 537 Powerbank, however, things are a little different! Anchor specifies the following values:

5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/1.5A, 15V/2A, 20V/1.5A

According to Anker, the 537 can charge with a maximum of 30W (20V * 1.5A = 30W or 15V * 2A = 30W). But in practice I have problems to reach these values!

In practice, the power bank did not want to charge with more than 20W (20V/1A)! I have tested this on the Anker 735, UGREEN Nexode 200W and URVNS A1903, same behavior on all three chargers!

On a USB PD charger, the power bank needed around 5 hours to charge from 0% to 100%. This is a bit slower than I expected!

On a 5V/2.4A charger, charging took me 15:41 hours, which is also quite slow, since only 6.x W was charged here.

charging efficiency

Finally, let’s talk about charging efficiency. So the ratio of energy you need to charge the power bank to the energy you can use at the end.

A 0% to 100% charge on a USB PD charger required 93.46Wh in the test. On a 5V/2.4A charger 99.84Wh.

In the best case In the worst case USB PD 82% 76% USB A 5V 77% 71%

This results in a charging efficiency that varies between 82% and 71%. This is good! Very few power banks achieve a charging efficiency of over 80%. Even more than 70% cannot be taken for granted.

Conclusion

I’m having a little trouble with the ANKER 537 power bank (PowerCore 24K for laptop). At the time of this test, the power bank costs around €110. This is too much!

But first, let’s start with what’s to like about the Anker 537. The capacity is good in practice with a maximum of 20750 mAh, the 65W USB C port works as desired and, above all, the design and haptics are impeccable!

The ANKER 537 power bank simply looks very valuable and will do a very good job on a 13 inch notebook or smartphone. Thanks to PPS, the power bank is not only suitable for Apple smartphones, but also for the Samsung S models, which can be charged with up to 25W on the power bank. No 45W charging of Ultra models is not supported.

But what is the criticism? In my test, the power bank only charged with a maximum of 20W, which resulted in a charging time of 5 hours. For a $100+ power bank, this is very slow!

In addition, with the INIU BI-B63 there is simply a better power bank in this class. The INIU BI-B63 has more capacity, also 65W, charges in 2:30h and costs half.

Yes, the Anker 537 is not bad and is certainly subjectively more valuable, maybe more durable, but I can’t judge that. But I would probably prefer the INIU BI-B63 to the ANKER 537, especially with such a price difference. In case of doubt, I might even prefer the Anker 737.