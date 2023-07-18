The Annke Crater Pro surveillance camera in the test

With the Crater Pro, Annke offers an interesting indoor surveillance camera. In addition to the 4 megapixel sensor, this offers a motor for rotating and swiveling the camera head and an AI for recognizing people.

The Annke Crater Pro costs just around €50, which is not too much for a camera with this technical data.

Let’s take a look at the Annke Crater Pro in a test. Can the camera and the app convince?

At this point many thanks to Annke for making the Crater Pro available for this test.

At first glance, the Annke Crater Pro looks like a fairly classic pan and rotate indoor surveillance camera.

It has a kind of small base on which a ball with the camera lens is attached.

However, the Crater Pro is comparatively small and compact. Most cameras in this class are quite a bit larger.

In terms of connections, we initially only have one microUSB port on the back. A corresponding 5V/1A power supply unit is included in the scope of delivery.

To save recordings, the surveillance camera has a microSD card slot. This is somewhat hidden. So you have to turn the camera lens upwards and the slot comes to light.

Annke offers various apps for its surveillance cameras. For the Crater Pro you need the Myannke App.

At first glance, the Myannke app looks quite minimalistic and a bit “generic”, but it did a good job for me.

No, the app isn’t anything “special”, the app isn’t exceptional, but it works and it’s pretty clear on its own.

On the start page we simply have a tiled overview of all connected cameras. If you tap on this, you will land in the live view.

There you can manually take pictures and videos, as well as view the recordings.

The recordings can be evaluated in a kind of timeline that you can scroll through, more on that later.

The only thing that wasn’t quite as intuitive was controlling the motor for panning and panning. So you have to swipe the screen to control which direction you want the motor to move.

storage of the recordings

Recordings of the Annke Crater Pro can either be saved locally on a microSD memory card you use or in the cloud. The cloud costs €2.99 per month, which is not excessive.

A backup on a microSD memory card is of course free of charge (apart from the one-time purchase of the corresponding memory card) and is better from the point of view of data protection.

In return, the entire camera should be stolen, so the recordings are not gone.

Evaluation of the recordings

In principle, the Annke Crater Pro can record constantly or only when a movement is detected.

However, if you record constantly, the camera can mark in the recordings if it thinks it has recognized a person, which massively accelerates the evaluation of the recordings.

picture quality

The Annke Crater Pro has a 4 megapixel sensor that records videos with 2560 x 1440 pixels.

This means that the camera has a very high resolution. And yes, in practice, the image quality of the Crater Pro is also very good! It delivers above-average image quality both day and night.

However, the viewing angle of the camera is quite narrow at 70 degrees. This is of course compensated somewhat by the motor, which can also automatically follow people. Nevertheless, this camera is only suitable to a limited extent for very narrow and small rooms.

power consumption

The Annke Crater Pro requires approx. 2.2W during the day and approx. 2.6W at night with active IR LEDs via the included power supply unit. This is very low power consumption.

Conclusion

The Annke Crater Pro is an interesting and good surveillance camera. This is not exceptional, so the app in particular looks very “classic” and unspectacular.

But the camera is well implemented. The app works the way you want it to and the picture quality of the camera is great. It can record locally or in the cloud and requires very little power.

The motor for turning and panning the camera is practical, even if the viewing angle of the Annke Crater Pro is rather narrow at 70 degrees. This makes it less suitable for very small rooms.

The AI ​​person recognition is not overly deeply integrated into the system, but accelerates the evaluation of the recordings and reduces false alarms a bit.

In short, I don’t have much to complain about with the Annke Crater Pro. The camera works and is not too expensive at €50.

