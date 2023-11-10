the announcement video of the futuristic device

Following last minute leaks on Humane Ai Pin, the official announcement has finally arrived wearable device with artificial intelligence. Yes, we are actually referring to that project by two former Apple employees that attracted so much attention starting from a TED Talk.

We have already referred to the latter on several occasions on these pages, starting with the in-depth analysis on Humane Ai Pin. However, it has now arrived it’s time for the startup to get seriousgiven that on November 9, 2023 there was the official reveal of the device via the Vimeo platform (apparently those at Humane want to stand out in every way).

Well, as also indicated by The Verge and Engadget, the wearable device has a price of 699 dollars in the United States of America and requires a subscription from $24 a month in order to obtain an associated phone number and a data connectivity plan linked to the T-Mobile operator. There are currently no further details for the other markets, but according to Wired in the USA pre-orders will begin on November 16, 2023, while the actual availability of the product on the market will start from the beginning of 2024.

Going beyond the question of cost and availability, what we are referring to is a wearable solution composed of two parts. In what sense? In between there is a square device and a battery that can be magnetically attached to clothes (or possibly other surfaces). If you have doubts about the design, the video at the bottom could dispel them.

In any case, the processor is an unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon, but the core of the experience is guaranteed by the AI ​​Mic software and the Cosmos operating system. The integrated artificial intelligence solutions are linked to both Microsoft and OpenAI, as can be seen from an official press release from Humane. To be clear, one of the key features of the device is l’accesso a ChatGPT.

However, the concept that may be most intriguing for more than one person is related to the aforementioned Cosmos OS, given that the latter is not based on the classic methods of downloading and managing apps. In fact, interaction with the user occurs only through voice controls, projector and camera. In short, it will be enough to simply ask the AI ​​assistant to carry out a certain operation so that it autonomously chooses which service to use.

Simply put, the interface layer with which we use technology today is totally eliminated, leaving room for a concept of smart device “invisible” in everyday life. Either you use voice commands to let artificial intelligence manage operations, or you can quickly tap the device, weighing just 34 grams, to interact with it while it is magnetically attached, for example, to your sweatshirt.

What are the camera specifications? The sensor is 13MP, but the ability to record videos will only come with a future software update. In between there is a “Trust Light”, which allows others to understand if you are using the camera. Note that the “battery booster” weighs 20 grams. For the rest, during the presentation of November 9, 2023, which we invite you to recover in full using the player below, practical uses were shown that were very similar to those that had already been seen during the initial TED Talk.

It must be said that this is only the beginning, for an ambitious project that aims in some ways to give life to a technological future beyond smartphones. Only the concrete arrival in the hands of critics and consumers will give us more indications, but for the moment the announcement has certainly attracted the attention of enthusiasts in the Tech world.

