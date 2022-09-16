It’s time to grab your weapons and katana, don your booties and racing gloves, enter the ancient house and hit the track. 505 Games Steam Publisher Sale is officially launched! The publisher’s special sale has been launched at 1:00 am on September 16th. For details of other platforms’ special sale, please refer to the following:

● Steam: 9 Mon 16 – Sept 23

● Xbox: 9 13 May – 26 September

● Nintendo: 9 Mon 15th – Sept 24th

● Epic: 9 15 May – 22 September

This year’s sale features so many pieces, there’s always something for you. Here are the picks:

Legendary game maker Hideo Kojima expands on a subversive gaming experience in this incomparable Death Stranding Director’s Cut. Players take on the role of Sam Bouqiaos, shouldering the responsibility to connect the last survivors in the unrecognizable United States and bring hope to the human society. Can you step by step to reconnect with this shattered world?

Control – The Ultimate Compilation

Some corrupt being has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control… and you, the only one capable of stopping it. Transform your surroundings into lethal weapons, travel through unfathomable and ever-changing worlds, and annihilate evil foes in epic battles. Quarantine fails and humanity is in crisis. Can you regain control?

Shadowrunner offers a unique single-player experience: fast-paced, intense combat, and an original setting that blends sci-fi and apocalyptic themes, depicting the story of post-apocalyptic inhabitants struggling to survive.

“Hundred Heroes: Rise”

“Hundred Heroes: Rise” is an action role-playing game set in the same world view of “Hundred Heroes”. Game features include town-building mechanics, fast-paced combat, and important backstories for some of the characters in The Hundred Heroes.

Assetto Corsa Prep: Rivalry

Assetto Corsa: Rivalry is the official game of the new GT World Challenge series. The game’s outstanding simulation quality will allow you to experience the authentic atmosphere of a GT3 championship in a racing simulation with official drivers, teams, cars and tracks, recreated with the highest level of accuracy.