Until the first half of the 20th century, dying of bacterial causes, and often at a very young age, was very common. With the discovery of antibiotics, the average number of deaths caused by these types of diseases dropped significantly. Since then, human life expectancy has increased to an unprecedented degree.

In the fourth episode of “Progress and Prejudice” we will go into the history of this revolutionary discovery.

The first antibiotic, penicillin, was discovered less than 100 years ago thanks to scientist Alexander Fleming and a lucky chance. In August 1928, returning from vacation, Fleming, a British doctor and biologist, checked some of his slides containing colonies of bacteria and noticed that one of these was covered in mould. He noticed with surprise that around this the colony had stopped proliferating and he understood that the mold produced substances capable of stopping the growth of bacteria. In the following years he managed to isolate the active ingredient: penicillin was born, from the name of the mold that produced it, the “Penicillium notatum”.

After the first experiments, in 1941 it began to be administered to humans, who obtained encouraging results: penicillin blocked skin infections, pneumonia, meningitis and septicemia, the serious intestinal infections which until then had been the cause of death.

Despite the great success, however, even this great discovery had to deal with problems and prejudices.

Listen to all episodes:

– The Frigorigero: Because knowing how to reproduce the cold changes the world

– The electric motor: Mobility, discovering the birth of the electric car

– The airplane: how man managed to realize the great dream of flying