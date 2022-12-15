Home Technology The antibiotic: the discovery that lengthened our life expectancy
Technology

The antibiotic: the discovery that lengthened our life expectancy

by admin
The antibiotic: the discovery that lengthened our life expectancy

Until the first half of the 20th century, dying of bacterial causes, and often at a very young age, was very common. With the discovery of antibiotics, the average number of deaths caused by these types of diseases dropped significantly. Since then, human life expectancy has increased to an unprecedented degree.

In the fourth episode of “Progress and Prejudice” we will go into the history of this revolutionary discovery.

The first antibiotic, penicillin, was discovered less than 100 years ago thanks to scientist Alexander Fleming and a lucky chance. In August 1928, returning from vacation, Fleming, a British doctor and biologist, checked some of his slides containing colonies of bacteria and noticed that one of these was covered in mould. He noticed with surprise that around this the colony had stopped proliferating and he understood that the mold produced substances capable of stopping the growth of bacteria. In the following years he managed to isolate the active ingredient: penicillin was born, from the name of the mold that produced it, the “Penicillium notatum”.

After the first experiments, in 1941 it began to be administered to humans, who obtained encouraging results: penicillin blocked skin infections, pneumonia, meningitis and septicemia, the serious intestinal infections which until then had been the cause of death.

Despite the great success, however, even this great discovery had to deal with problems and prejudices.

Listen to all episodes:

– The Frigorigero: Because knowing how to reproduce the cold changes the world

– The electric motor: Mobility, discovering the birth of the electric car

– The airplane: how man managed to realize the great dream of flying

See also  Simone Severini, the computer philosopher: "Quantum computers beyond the boundaries of knowledge"

You may also like

This galaxy is playing peek-a-boo with us, containing...

Twitter has suspended ElonJet, the account that followed...

The launch may not be that early, NVIDIA...

Twitter has suspended ElonJet, the account that followed...

Well-known whistleblower Tom Henderson says the new PS5...

Eni, digital transformation and supercomputing: Dario Pagani speaks

Yeston Launches AMD RADEON RX 7900XTX / XT...

Nuclear fusion, hair dryers and renewables

The December addition to the PlayStation Plus catalog...

Video and audio pull the sprint of digital...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy