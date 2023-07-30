The Anticipation Builds: Apple Fans Await the Launch of the iPhone 15 in 2023

Title: iPhone 15 Launch Delayed Until October Due to Supply Chain Issues

Subtitle: The highly anticipated release of Apple’s iPhone 15 faces manufacturing obstacles, resulting in a delayed launch date.

Lovers of technology and Apple products eagerly await the most significant day of the year in smartphone advancements – the release of the new iPhone. However, this year, enthusiasts may have to wait a little longer. The iPhone 15, scheduled for September launch like its predecessors, is now expected to be released in October due to supply chain challenges affecting its production.

According to Forbes, Wamsi Mohan, a global securities analyst at Bank of America, reported that after conducting checks in the supply chain, the iPhone 15 may not be ready until the window between October and December. The delay stems from a leak revealing a shortage of supplies needed for manufacturing, disrupting Apple’s production plans.

This is not the first time Wamsi Mohan’s forecasts have proven accurate. In 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic-induced economic slowdown, he accurately predicted the delay in the launch of the iPhone 12. Now, with the smartphone industry still grappling with the lasting impact of the global health crisis, the iPhone 15 faces similar obstacles.

The main issue for the iPhone 15’s manufacturing lies in the input components from LG, specifically their development of thin bezels. Unfortunately, these components did not meet Apple’s quality standards, forcing the company to transition to Samsung as an alternative supplier. However, despite this last-minute alternative, Samsung does not currently possess an adequate number of components, exacerbating the delay in the launch of Apple’s latest flagship device.

In the midst of the delay, speculation regarding the pricing of the iPhone 15 has emerged. Analyst Tim Long from Barclays suggests the following price ranges for the iPhone 15 lineup in Mexico: iPhone 15 – starting at $799, iPhone 15 Plus – starting at $899, iPhone 15 Pro – prices up to $1,099 (increased by $100), and iPhone 15 Pro Max – prices up to $1,299 (an increase of $100-$200).

As Apple fans eagerly anticipate the unveiling of the iPhone 15, they will have to exercise a little patience this year. The delayed launch, attributed to supply chain disruptions, emphasizes the complexities involved in bringing cutting-edge technology to the market amidst a global crisis. Nevertheless, Apple enthusiasts can still count on the brand’s commitment to delivering innovative and premium quality smartphones, even if it means waiting a little longer.

