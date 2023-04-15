The app compression function of the Google Play Store is online and the space occupied can be reduced by up to 60% #网络流流(191986)

Google launched the app compression function, which can reduce the size of a single app by up to 60%, helping users save mobile phone storage space, but it may increase network traffic, and it needs to be supported by apps designed in the App Bundle format.

The app compression function announced by Google in March last year became an official function in the Google Play Store app v33.4 update released in November last year. About 60% storage capacity.

According to Google, the app capacity compressed by this function can be reduced by up to 60%, and at the same time it will not completely remove the app content from the phone, or delete the user’s stored data in the app. The compression method is to delete specific parts of the app, and only keep the necessary parts. The app icon will continue to be kept on the mobile phone desktop or app list. When the user wants to use it, the other parts will be re-downloaded. The advantage is that it can To further save the storage capacity of the user’s mobile phone, the disadvantage is that it may increase the network traffic when the app is downloaded.

To use this compression function, the app itself must be designed in the App Bundle format that Google requires developers to import from 2021. Therefore, in theory, it can be supported as long as the app is frequently updated in accordance with Google’s specifications, but if it is installed through the sideloading of the apk file app, you may not be able to use this compression function.

Prior to this, Google has also used different methods to reduce the app’s occupation of mobile phone storage capacity, such as launching Go series apps with smaller file size and lower usage traffic, and also allowing more emerging markets to sell, using only a small storage capacity design The entry-level mobile phone can also be used conveniently.

In addition, Google has previously released a file format called Archived APK, which mainly splits the app with a large capacity. When the app has not been used for a long time, the necessary part can be kept, and the other part can be saved. are split and removed from the user’s phone to free up more storage capacity.