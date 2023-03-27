With the introduction of artificial intelligence, many people are discussing whether artificial intelligence can replace human beings to complete tedious work, or even replace some jobs. Recently, an app written by artificial intelligence was launched on the App store, and the developer said that only 2-5% of the code of the app was written by humans.

The developer Morten Just from Switzerland used the ChatGPT GPT-4 language model developed by OpenAI to design the app “5 Movies” on SwiftUI, which has been reviewed by Apple and officially launched. The app recommends 5 movies a day to users, provides trailers and stories about them, and tells users where to watch them.

“5 Movies” developer Morten Just said that he sent a simple question to ChatGPT, expressing his hope to solve the problem of not knowing what movie to watch every day. ChatGPT quickly proposed a solution and wrote a program, and several loopholes in the program were modified by Morten Just After that, submit it to Apple for review. According to the developer, only 2-5% of the code in “5 Movies” is written by humans.

The app has now passed Apple’s review and is officially on the shelves. Although the functions and interface are simple, it can also meet the needs of ordinary users.

Source: cultofmac

Image credit: cultofmac

latest videos