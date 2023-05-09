The appearance of the Google foldable machine is officially released! “Pixel Fold” is rumored to debut on 5/10, and the 7 major prediction highlights are watched at once- FTV News Network

Is the Google Pixel phone really going to be “folded”? The Google I/O developer conference will be held on 5/10. On the day when the media invitation letter was issued, it was rumored that Google’s first folding machine “Google Pixel Fold” will be unveiled at the I/O event.

Including the technology media “9to5Google” and the US news website “CNBC”, they all claimed to have seen a list of outflow dealers, which said that “Google Pixel Fold” will be available on the channel in mid-June this year, and it is expected to launch in two colors. There are 256GB and 512GB versions.

On the same day, Jon Prosser, an active technology media person on Twitter, listed a detailed timetable. He said that Google Pixel Fold will not only be announced at the Google I/O conference, but also further revealed that Pixel Fold pre-orders will be on the same day. The Google store is open, and pre-orders for US telecoms and other retail outlets will wait until 5/30.

There are also two schools of thought in the price section. One school says it will fall around US$1,700 (approximately NT$51,900), and there are also rumors that it will fall in the cheaper range of US$1,300 to US$1,500.

It is no secret that Google will grab into the folding machine market. As early as March last year, renderings have flowed out. The expected name at that time was called “Google Pixel Notepad”. The shape is expected to be similar to that of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold series, which will be in the form of a book. The inner screen will be designed without a hole, and the screen size will be 7.6 inches.

“9to5Google” said that seeing some of the specifications of Pixel Fold in the list, two color styles will be launched, one is called “Carbon (Carbon)”, which is expected to be black or gray; the other is “Porcelain (Porcelain)” Expected to be white. As for the specifications, the 256GB version is currently listed in the list, and 512GB may be limited to the Carbon color.

Source: HowToiSolve. Google Pixel Fold rendering

As for the “panel” that has the biggest impact on folding machines, it is expected to use Samsung’s OLED. The Korean media “The Elec” pointed out that Pixel Fold is expected to be the first mobile phone with a new upgraded panel, using the newly developed M13 parts group, even Samsung’s The new folding machines Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 will use the old version of M12.

As for the processor, “CNBC” stated that Google will not accidentally adopt the self-developed Tensor G2, which is equipped with the same processor as last year’s flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel Fold forecast specification finishing:

1. Screen design: the inner screen is 7.69 inches, no hole design, the outer screen is 5.79 inches

2. Processor: Tensor G2, 12GB RAM

3. Capacity: 256GB, 512GB ((Carbon color only)

4. Color: Carbon (black/gray), Porcelain (white)

5. Lens: 1 lens for the main screen and 1 lens for the external screen, the external screen is a hole-digging design; 3 lenses on the back, similar to the Pixel 7 with a long strip design

6. The power is expected to be larger than other brand folding machines

7. Will support stylus

Pixel 7a is coming too!

In addition to Pixel Fold, Google is also expected to simultaneously launch the mid-range model Pixel 7a, which is expected to provide Arctic Blue (Arctic Blue), Carbon (black or gray), Cotton (white), Jade (emerald green) and other colors, but The capacity is only 256GB version.

In Taiwan, the Google mobile phone has passed the certification last month on the NCC website. It is speculated that it should be Pixel 7a, and it is expected to go on sale in the Taiwanese market as early as May.

