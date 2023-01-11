Apple’s virtual and augmented reality headset is approaching its debut. According to the most recent rumors revealed by The Informationthe new device it should have arrived on the market as early as 2022, but development is taking longer than expected. However, the American publication has revealed a long list of technical and design details that provide a general idea of ​​the product.

The name, according to some trademarks already registered by Apple globally, could be a declination of the word Reality, such as Reality Pro or Reality One. The viewer will have a design similar to that of other competing products, but with more elegant lines and greater attention to construction details (in the image, a rendering based on rumors).

Scenarios The 2023 of video games: less mobile, little VR and a lot on Xbox and PlayStation 5 by Emanuele Capone

December 27, 2022



Standalone viewer

As already indicated by previous rumors, it will not need to be connected to a Mac to work, that is, it will be a standalone device. There will be inside due chipone of which will be a SOC with integrated CPU, GPU and ultra-fast memory that will equip the headset with power comparable to that of a Mac or an iPad Pro with an M2 processor. The component will be similar to the M-series chips, but could have some new dedicated features and usher in a different nomenclature.

Low latency and external battery

The internal components will also include a very low latency H2 chip for connection with other devices in the Apple ecosystem, in particular with current and future AirPods models. According to rumors, the viewer initially will not be compatible with other Bluetooth headsets precisely because Apple believes that the signal latency with third-party wireless headsets is insufficient to provide a quality VR experience.

These and other technical features, integrated into a compact and light viewer, have forced the Cupertino engineers to completely rethink the battery placement. The power block, again according to rumors, will not be housed in the device but will be fastened to the belt and connected via a MagSafe connector to the viewer. A solution that may seem cumbersome, but which has the advantage of keeping the overall weight of the device low, increasing its comfort compared to similar products from the competition. Also for this purpose, Apple has employed ultralight materials such as aluminum, carbon fiber and glass. The external power supply unit also has the advantage of making battery replacement simple and quick, given that at present the device’s autonomy does not seem to exceed two hours.

Motorized lenses and other details

To adjust the position of the two internal lenses, i.e due display microOLED 4K, Apple has developed a dedicated technology that uses two micromotors to optimize the distance between the user’s pupils. And who wears glasses will have no problems: the Cupertino engineers have also provided a magnetic system for hooking and unhooking additional prescription lenses.

Other details important ones leaked so far (and obviously still all to be confirmed) and others already known for some time:

on the right side of the device a wheel similar to that of the Apple Watch it will allow you to adjust the immersion in the simulation as you like, activating or deactivating the level of transparency to allow you to better perceive the surrounding environment;

il field of view of the viewer will be 120°, like that of the Index of Valve, against the 106° of the Quest viewer of Meta;

the device will be equipped with a image processing system capable of rendering and correcting the video in real time of the surrounding environment, in order to return a more realistic and believable mixed reality experience than those seen so far;

both of them the user’s eyes are always tracked in real time, so the viewer is able to render in real time a small area of ​​the field of view to save resources (at the same time the tracking allows to reproduce the user’s gaze in a virtual avatar for online use);

the viewer will be equipped with more than one dozen of video cameras and sensors capable of tracking facial expressions and body movements, including legs.

Three novelties From 2023, almost all data on Apple iCloud will be hack-proof by Andrea Nepori

08 December 2022



The price and launch times

While the technical details become more substantial, a fundamental aspect still remains unclear. Or: what is apple’s plan to integrate the viewer into its ecosystem? It is the same question that was asked before the arrival of the Apple Watch, in the period in which the rumors about the device began to thicken but the details on the software and user experience continued to be scarce.

We will have a definitive answer only at the time of the official presentation of the Reality One. According to rumors, we only know that a dedicated operating system will run on the device: it will probably be called xrOS (the first two letters mean Extended Reality) and will be able to run not only dedicated apps but also applications for iPhone and iPad in two-dimensional mode.

According to Bloomberg, at the moment a preliminary version of the headset would already be in the hands of a handful of developers high-profile, who would be using it to create the applications that will be available at the debut. The unveiling event was originally scheduled for early this year, but some scheduling problems convinced Apple to postpone it. It is likely that the company will hold an event dedicated to the viewer in the spring, and then provide more details to developers at the WWDC in June.

According to these forecasts, the roadmap established by Cupertino expected to go on sale in the fall. At first, the price will inevitably make it a niche product: if the estimates of analysts and industry sources are correct, the price of the Reality One could be around $3,000.