The Apple Vision Pro 2 could cost half the money

A new supply chain report has supported the rumors of a cheaper Apple Vision Pro, with the report suggesting that a second generation of the popular headphones is on its way. The reports indicate that Apple is looking to cut costs by up to half and significantly reduce the price to the public. According to Bloomberg, the starting price for the new model could be as low as $1,500 to $2,000, a significant saving compared to the $3,499 price tag of the first generation.

The cost reduction would be achieved by removing certain features and components, including the EyeSight function, which would help reduce the overall cost by 50%. This move could make the new Apple Vision Pro more affordable and accessible to a wider audience.

In addition to the cost savings, the reduction in assembly, R&D, marketing, distribution, and sales expenses would also contribute to making the new model more affordable. Despite the introduction of a cheaper version, it has been confirmed that a high-end version of the Apple Vision Pro will still be manufactured, catering to a specific niche market.

The news of a cheaper version of the Apple Vision Pro comes as Apple recently announced the launch of the first generation mixed reality experience, which has officially been named the Apple Vision Pro. The product is said to offer a sophisticated and immersive experience, harnessing advanced 4K screens and powerful chips.

While it is too early to predict the success of the new affordable version, industry watchers believe that the Apple Vision Pro has the potential to become a trend in the near future, following in the footsteps of the iconic iPhone.

With reports of a cheaper version of the Apple Vision Pro on the horizon, it is possible that Apple could surprise consumers with a next-generation model by 2024. The company has a track record of releasing cutting-edge products, and the new Apple Vision Pro is expected to continue this tradition. While it remains to be seen if the new model will be as successful as its predecessor, many believe that it has the potential to become a game-changer in the industry.

