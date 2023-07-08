The Apple Vision Pro: Global Expansion Set to Begin at the End of 2024

Title: Apple Vision Pro to Expand Internationally by End of 2024

Subtitle: Mixed reality headset set to launch in the United States, followed by Canada and the UK

The international expansion of the Apple Vision Pro product is set to commence at the end of this year. Apple’s highly anticipated mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, is gearing up for its launch in the United States.

In a recent development, it has been revealed that purchasing the Apple Vision Pro will require customers to make an appointment at the App Store and reserve the product. During this appointment, Apple employees will provide customers with a strap that fits their measurements and guide them on how to operate the product.

However, the expansion of the Apple Vision Pro will not take place until the end of 2024, as reported by MacRumors. According to Apple’s roadmap, the product will initially be introduced in the United States in early 2024. Afterwards, the company aims to launch its mixed reality headsets in Canada and the UK, although the final decision on these regions is yet to be made.

For many potential consumers in Spain and other countries, this means a wait until 2025 or beyond. Two years may seem like a considerable time frame for those eager to try the Apple Vision Pro and make a purchase. Additionally, the availability of the product might be limited, making it challenging to acquire.

Apple has devised a marketing strategy for its mixed reality headset, as per sources familiar with the plans. The company will designate special areas in its stores, equipped with seating, demo units, and accessory measuring tools, to offer customers an immersive experience with the Apple Vision Pro. Initially, these sections will be present in major cities like New York and Los Angeles before expanding internationally.

Noted journalist Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported that Apple will implement a similar appointment system for customers to purchase the Vision Pro, much like the one introduced during the Apple Watch launch in 2015.

The international expansion of the Apple Vision Pro brings high anticipation among technology enthusiasts worldwide. Customers eagerly await their chance to experience Apple’s innovative mixed reality headset, but they will need to exercise patience until the product reaches their respective markets.

