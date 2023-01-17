Where there are people, there will be history, and where there is history, there will be stories. For the game industry, the footprints and works developed by game companies, large and small, always hide some details or secrets that are missed by people.

Did You Know Gaming (DYKG for short) is a channel dedicated to mining the secret history of games. Since 2012, they have revealed the anecdotes behind various games, and Nintendo games are frequent visitors to their topic selection.

In October last year, they released an archaeological video about the “Legend of Zelda” series, revealing a lost Zelda series game for the audience, but about two months later, this video received Nintendo’s approval. Copyright warning forced to take down.

Nintendo’s action against this film has aroused people’s curiosity about the original film.

The story in this film originated from the Retro studio under Nintendo. The most famous work of this studio is the “Metrode” (also translated as “Galaxy Warrior”) series. Twenty years ago, They tried to develop a Zelda game called Heroes of Hyrule, but Nintendo rejected the offer.

According to the video description, DYKG obtained the original design files of this “Heroes of Hailar” through the connection with the former Retro employees.

The background of the original proposal was that after the “Final Fantasy Strategy Edition Advance” released in 2003 was well received, Retro Studio hoped to make a game of the same style for the NDS game console, and the theme was changed to Nintendo’s signature “Safety”. The Legend of Erda.

The background of the game is set a hundred years ago. Link and three heroes worked together to defeat Ganon and sealed it in a magic book. In order to prevent Ganon from resurrecting, they scattered the pages and hid them everywhere.

A hundred years later, a teenager got the magic book by mistake. He was attracted by the stories of the heroes in the book. In order to piece together a complete story, the teenager began to collect the pages of the book, but he didn’t know the danger of doing so.

In order to make the game significantly different from the reference game, Heroes of Hyrule does not use the traditional RPG leveling system, but focuses on exploration, environment decryption and collecting items.

Use the different elemental powers of the heroes to complete the decryption

For this reason, the game constructs two worlds that interact with each other—the past of the heroes in the book and the present of the boy. When the boy decrypts and hunts for treasure in his own world, he can gradually unlock the stories of the heroes, or give The heroes provide buffs, and when the perspective switches to the book, the player can also control the three heroes to fight, decrypt, and affect the real world of the teenager.

After the film was taken off the shelves, DYKG did not choose to compromise. After submitting a complaint to Youtube, three weeks later, the film was magically restored to the shelves.

Although Nintendo has not taken other actions at present, it seems that DYKG has temporarily won the victory, but it may be the same as in the past. What the audience can see is only the tip of the iceberg, and they cannot understand Nintendo’s considerations back then. Just like this issue of textual research, it Its disappearance may be puzzling, but its return now seems a bit intriguing.

However, leaving aside the conspiracy theories such as “Nintendo’s dark secrets”, the only impact so far may be that after the film was released, many people came here admiringly, and the film quickly gained tens of thousands of views. Here’s the video that beat Nintendo. (Who knows if it will be beaten by Nintendo again?)