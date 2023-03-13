Following the RTX 4090, 4080, and 4070 Ti, NVIDIA’s next RTX 40-series graphics card will be the 4070 without Ti. According to hongxing2020, a whistleblower with a good track record, this graphics card has been decided to launch on April 13, providing a higher-end option for users with limited budgets who want to upgrade.

According to earlier leaked information, the RTX 4070 is believed to use the same AD104-250 and AD104-251 GPUs as the RTX 4070 Ti but with fewer CUDA cores. The difference between the two is that the latter is equipped with a voltage comparator, but there should be little difference in actual use.

The rumored RTX 4070 has 5888 CUDA cores, 23.3% less than the RTX 4070 Ti. The base clock and Boost clock are 1920MHz and 2475MHz respectively, and the FP32 single-precision floating-point computing capability is 29TFLOPS. The memory is the same as the RTX 4070 Ti, the same 12GB GDDR6X VRAM, the bus is 192-bit, and the bandwidth is the same as 504GB/s. The preset TDP is 200W, which is far more power-saving than the 285W of RTX 4070 Ti.

In addition to the RTX 4070, the market also expects that NVIDIA will soon release the mainstream models RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 graphics cards to fully replace the RTX 30 series graphics cards that have been removed from the official online store. The earliest occasion where the new card may be released will be the GTC Developer Conference on March 21, when NVIDIA CEO Huang Renxun will give a keynote speech.