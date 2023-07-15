The art of invisibility. We read Kevin D’s book….

Once upon a time, the dream of many (perhaps the youngest, or the most narcissistic) was to be a successful person. In short, to gain the widest possible visibility.

Today we are constantly connected, and our data is at the mercy of companies (who profile us to subject us to targeted advertising campaigns) when it goes well, and cybercriminals when it goes wrong eager to get hold of our data, preferably those of the credit card. Therefore, our maximum aspiration has been overturned, and what we dream of today is not only anonymity, but invisibility itself.

The question we all ask ourselves is whether it is possible today to be invisible, at least as far as our relationship with the virtual world is concerned.

The same question is asked by the famous hacker Kevin D. Mitnick, who together with the journalist and cybersecurity expert Robert Vamosi wrote The art of invisibilityreleased in Italy in June 2023 by Apogeo (translation by Riccardo Ferrigato).

Who is Kevin D. Mitnick

As we read in the book flap, “Kevin D. Mitnick has long been the most famous and most wanted hacker in the worlda name he earned due to a series of breaches of US government computer systems and a manhunt that enthralled the public and the media.

Arrested in 1995, he was released from prison in 2000 and is now the CEO of computer security and consulting firm Mitnick Security Consulting LLC. His clients include numerous Fortune 500 companies and several states. A best-selling author, he lives in Las Vegas and travels the world as a keynote speaker on cybersecurity.”

In short, the author de The art of invisibility he is decidedly authoritative on the subject.

The art of invisibility

The two hundred and forty pages of the book deal with various topics. They do it from a passionate perspective, but with a language that is not always very accessible.

What interests us, however, is the general meaning of the work, well expressed in its kilometric subtitle. Which reads: “The most famous hacker in the world teaches how to disappear in an era where social media and big data are killing privacy”.

But is it really possible today to make oneself invisible?

Mistakes not to be made

One of the arguments of The art of invisibility what is most striking is the invitation not to underestimate some precautions to protect one’s data.

It would be nothing new, except in this case we are also told about some sensational ingenuity committed by leading figures in the tech sector.

An example above all: do you know why the profile of Michael Lynton, CEO of Sony Entertainment, was hacked? Because his account password was “sonyml3”.

How to make yourself invisible?

Yes The art of invisibility Kevin D. Mitnick shows us, with a wealth of examples that often concern him personally, how relentlessly exposed our data is. Every time we perform an online operation, and therefore several times a day. Not only, for example, when we buy a plane ticket, but also when we connect to a wireless printer.

How to escape this silent but relentless persecution?

Where possible, Kevin D. Mitnick provides a number of highly refined ways to circumvent (at least partially) this data trade. Adding some slightly bizarre advice bordering on illegality (good hacker blood doesn’t lie). But with two obstacles: they are not infrequently expensive operations, and really not elementary for those who do not have good computer skills.

Of course: all easy for a former great hacker. Both for his great skill in the matter, and because in his case it was really necessary to make himself unavailable to companies and above all to the authorities.

But we who… aren’t him, are we destined to be tracked every time we access the Net?

And U.S?

Yes The art of invisibilityall the strategies to try not to make one’s presence on the net noticed can be read mostly with the taste with which one hears a compelling story narrated.

For us, average users, the timeless rule of common sense always applies. Expressed in the final lines of the volume: “We can think about it before posting that photo with a home address visible in the background. Or before providing a real date of birth and other personal information on our social media profiles. […] We can proactively think about our information and realize that even if what we’re doing seems like a good thing, sharing a photo, forgetting to change default logins and passwords, using a work phone for a personal message, or setting up Facebook without taking our children into account are actually decisions that have consequences that affect the whole of life” (p. 235).

