“I just sold 3 prompt per Midjourney for $125. It’s not much, but for me it’s the beginning of a new job”.
Let’s start with this sentence, written by a user on Twitterwhich seems to offer new opportunities to whoever wants to make a living using artificial intelligence.
And let’s try to explain, to begin with, what the two most difficult words mean.
Prompt
In summary, is an instruction/command. This term is used, in the context of AI and in particular of Natural Language Processing (NLP) – i.e. natural language processing – to describe the set of (textual) commands that a user uses to ask an AI to write a text or create an image. The prompt must include all the characteristics that will guide the AI to produce the content a user wants, just as he imagined it in his head.