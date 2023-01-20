Home Technology The Art of the Prompt: How You Can Make Money Selling AI Ideas
Technology

The Art of the Prompt: How You Can Make Money Selling AI Ideas

by admin
The Art of the Prompt: How You Can Make Money Selling AI Ideas

“I just sold 3 prompt per Midjourney for $125. It’s not much, but for me it’s the beginning of a new job”.

Let’s start with this sentence, written by a user on Twitterwhich seems to offer new opportunities to whoever wants to make a living using artificial intelligence.

And let’s try to explain, to begin with, what the two most difficult words mean.

Prompt
In summary, is an instruction/command. This term is used, in the context of AI and in particular of Natural Language Processing (NLP) – i.e. natural language processing – to describe the set of (textual) commands that a user uses to ask an AI to write a text or create an image. The prompt must include all the characteristics that will guide the AI ​​to produce the content a user wants, just as he imagined it in his head.

See also  Intel officially released the hardware specifications of desktop GPUs such as Arc A770 / A750 / A580

You may also like

Modern Battlefield 2.0 players bring full “self-resurrection” props...

Mobile game “Diablo Immortal” may be sued for...

The car of the future according to Garmin:...

Also available on Xbox and Windows! All characters...

A masterpiece on your smartphone! The 52nd volume...

The new hardware killer is here. The PC...

Graphic unpacking / Sony’s advanced version of the...

Enjoy the new year’s greetings promotions in PlayStation...

Nintendo Switch successor coming in 2024, Nikkei reports

Starfield release date to be announced “soon” according...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy