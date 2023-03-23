ChatGPT is not the first generative artificial intelligence, i.e. capable of creating content of all kinds, nor is it free from errors, even from the Marches. But OpenAI’s product changed our perception of AI forever, making it clear that the “singularity” is really only a matter of time. Now the challenge is to master it

or be dominated by it. In the new album by Italian Tech,titled Talk to me, the artificial intelligence revolution, on newsstands today with The Republic, we took a look at the protagonists and the forces at play. And we tried to imagine how society will change – from school to work, from healthcare to public administration, from music to justice – when AI has taken hold in (almost) every area of ​​our daily life. Between those who fear they have opened Pandora’s box of all the evils in the world and those who remember that we have always gotten more benefits than problems from technology.

Below is the summary and links to some of the articles.





Interview Generative AI, 5 questions (plus one) to Hiroshi Ishiguro by Emanuele Capone

March 18, 2023



Justice and artificial intelligence Being a lawyer – and a judge – at the time of ChatGPT by Ernesto Belisario

20 March 2023



Album IT/Interview “Artificial intelligence to build other worlds” by Bruno Ruffilli

March 22, 2023



IT’s AI album A weapon of mass approval? by Guido Scorza*

March 22, 2023



Religion and artificial intelligence If Pope Francis talks about neural networks with Jews and Muslims by Jaime D’Alessandro

March 22, 2023

