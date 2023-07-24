The artificial intelligence revolution passes through training

It’s easy to ask ChatGPT a poem in hendecasyllables for your partner, but how do we put it when it comes to integrating i artificial intelligence systems in ours work tools? L’Ai it is destined to radically change the way we work and we must be ready to use it in the most efficient way possible, making full use of all its potential. A training activity by the companies that develop it is necessary. “Every time new technologies are born, companies are transformed and it’s never easy,” he explains Lenny VercruysseCEO and founder of Be-Cloud.

Founded in 2013 in France, Be-Cloud is a Microsoft Partner with an ambitious mission: to become the point of reference for companies in the IT revolution process. “The task of a reality like ours therefore is not only to sell Microsoft program packages, but also a series of services around technology“, explains Vercruysse.

The artificial intelligence revolution at Microsoft bears the name of Copilot which literally acts as a co-pilot to assist the user in every area of ​​the operating system designed by Bill Gates. Based on GPT-4the latest version of ChatGPT, it is a virtual assistant, natural great-grandson of Clippy, the iconic paper clip that appeared on PC screens in the 90s, and will be able to relate to the other programs in the Microsoft 365 package, such as Office, Teams and Powepoint. “We will have to prepare companies to implement it in the right way,” Vercruysse explains. “Thanks to this system, it will be possible to ask ChatGPT to fill in a document or to join a Teams call. It’s extraordinary when you think that until recently the answers of the chatbots were always wrong”.

In ten years as a Microsoft Partner, Vercruysse has experienced the entire evolution of professional services, from Excel to PowerPoint to IT security systems and, of course, ChatGPT and, precisely for this reason, he is convinced that technological innovation will go even further. “When I started out, Microsoft 365 could barely send email and archive documents,” he says. “Now 38 services are included in the package. And I’m sure it didn’t end there. Today we talk about artificial intelligence, but tomorrow we will talk about something else. For this there will always be a need for someone to support companies in implementing the technology. We follow companies even for five or six years, if not forever. If a client asked me for two days of training, I wouldn’t sell it to them, I wouldn’t even know how to do it”.

Waiting for new technologies and functions, Be-Cloud continues its growth and expansion activity on the European markets. It is currently present in six countries: Belgium, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Italy and France. In 2022 he recorded a sales of 40 million euros, double that of the previous year. “We are about 150 people in our team, but we are included in the Microsoft partner system, which has 250 companies and over five thousand employees”.

Lenny Vercruysse also has a specific objective for the Italian market: “We want to find a local actor, such as an SME that has invented software, and then help him resell that software to our customers. Today, we have millions of customers receiving Microsoft solutions through us, but we are looking for a local solution built by a startup looking for a channel to resell it.”