Anyone who thinks that professional sport is completely analog is very wrong.

In fact, for a long time the players on the field, in any sport, have been producing an enormous amount of data, sometimes detected by sensors worn by the athletes themselves, sometimes detected directly from the outside thanks to the use of external sensors and cameras.

These data are very useful not only for generating statistics, but above all for maximizing the performance of the individual athlete and of the entire team and of course the best results are obtained when the data is managed by artificial intelligence algorithms, capable of achieving enormously superior results compared to what is possible with traditional algorithms.

Performance analysis of individual players

The first use of artificial intelligence is precisely linked to the analysis of the performance of individual players during matches and training sessions. It is possible to analyze different behaviors of the individual player based on the opposing team he faces, on the direct opponent he has on the field, on his real health conditions.

In this way it is possible to help coaches identify the aspects of the game on which the individual player must work to improve his performance and it is possible to anticipate critical situations and improve injury prevention.

This last aspect is particularly important, first of all to ensure the athlete’s health, but also to prevent potentially critical physical conditions from not coming to light in time, progressively worsening and being discovered only when they are serious and require prolonged stops from the playgrounds.

The best workouts, the best training

By putting together the health conditions of all players and performances in different contexts, it is possible not only to field the best possible team, but also to create better and personalized training programs for each athlete, in order to maximize individual performance and those of the entire team.

Artificial intelligence can also be used to identify the best formation based on the context, the opposing team, its recent performance, any absences of relevant players and, during the match, the same algorithms may be able to improve the work of the coach by identifying the best tactic based on what is happening on the pitch, all this thanks to the collection of data and their processing in real time.

Even some particular game situations, in theory, could be managed directly by the algorithms.

Think, for example, of the moment in which a penalty kick is taken: understanding where a penalty will be kicked is a goalkeeper’s own ability, a matter of sensations, of feeling, of glances crossed with the player in charge of shooting, of understanding of the movements, of the step, of the run-up, of the way of moving the arms.

Even the movement with which the ball is placed on the spot.

Yet there are algorithms capable of predicting with a certain accuracy where the penalty will be kicked, simply by analyzing the shooter’s movements, preparation, run-up, pace in real time.

The defending team would probably be happy to be able to use these technologies to somehow signal the direction to the goalkeeper with a few hundredths of a second in advance.

Using these tools on the pitch could make the difference between a goal conceded and a penalty saved, between a victory and a defeat and, in general, between a title conquered and one that remained only a shattered dream and a goal not achieved .

It remains to be understood how far it will be possible to go in the use of these technologies because, even if some consider them a normal application of advanced technologies to sport, a bit like in Formula 1, others on the contrary think that in this way the game itself can be distorted, the role of the coaches heavily reduced and the role of the players is reduced to that of simple imperfect machines to be managed in the best possible way until they can be directly replaced by real robots.

What is certain is that, even in this field, we are only at the beginning.