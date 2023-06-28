Home » The “asteroid” as long as 10 buses passed by the earth NASA at high speed: the distance is quite close | Big Vision
Technology

The “asteroid” as long as 10 buses passed by the earth NASA at high speed: the distance is quite close | Big Vision

by admin
The “asteroid” as long as 10 buses passed by the earth NASA at high speed: the distance is quite close | Big Vision

June 28, 2023 09:09 Last Update: 21:15

Asteroid hit the earth?

According to NASA, an asteroid named 2013 WV44 is so large that it is as long as 10 buses.

At an estimated 524 feet in diameter, the asteroid is larger than the London Eye at 394 feet and Big Ben at 310 feet.

AP pictures

The asteroid NASA is tracking, classified as a near-Earth object, comes at its closest distance of about 0.02334 AU, or About 2.1 million miles. From an astronomical point of view, it is relatively close.

NASA refers to near-Earth objects as comets and asteroids that are pushed into orbit by the gravity of nearby planets, bringing them into Earth’s vicinity.

unsplash image

unsplash image

Composed mostly of water ice and dust grains, comets originally formed in the cold outer planetary systems, while most rocky asteroids formed in the warmer inner solar system between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

AP pictures

A NEO is defined as being within 1.3 astronomical units (AU) (120.8 million miles) from the Sun, or 0.3 AU (27.8 million miles) from Earth’s orbit. NASA lists it as one of its upcoming close objects on its online tracker, which collects celestial objects that are coming closer and closer to Earth.

An asteroid is defined as “potentially hazardous” if it lies within 0.05 AU (4.65 million miles) of Earth and is larger than 459 feet (140 meters) in diameter. Thankfully, the 2013WV44 does not meet these specifications, so it is not considered potentially dangerous.

read more articles

You may also like

Does Google Pixel phone consume more battery as...

Zattoo – stations, packages and prices at a...

Pool robot Zodiac Freerider tested

Can you play the Switch with the 1996...

MIT Technology Review 5/23: How we can achieve...

Screenshots of a new leisure work similar to...

SAP partners drive digital transformation in Italy: 38...

Nokia G42 5G, the new repairable smartphone is...

“FF16” is exclusively released on PlayStation 5, and...

OpenAI, hearing in the Chamber: “We support the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy