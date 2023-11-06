The Astonishing Scale of Mars’ Night Labyrinth: A Closer Look at Noctis Labyrinthus in Canyon Mariner

The European Space Agency (ESA) has released a captivating new video showcasing the “Valles Marineris” on Mars, a massive canyon spanning 2,500 miles. Similar to the Grand Canyon on Earth, but on a far grander scale, this awe-inspiring feature is now visible to the world thanks to the video.

Within the Valles Marineris, the video highlights the “Noctis Labyrinthus” or the “Night Labyrinth.” This intricate labyrinthine structure stretches an astonishing 740 miles and is situated on the western edge of the Valles Marineris.

Surrounding the steep valley are some of the tallest volcanoes in our solar system. Scientists hypothesize that the activity of these volcanoes led to the formation of the colossal canyon, causing the Earth’s crust to extend upward and create immense fissures billions of years ago.

It is worth noting that the video footage was not captured by a plane flying over Mars but rather through the collaboration of detailed images taken by ESA’s Mars Express orbiting satellite and existing terrain data. This combination has allowed for the creation of a three-dimensional representation of the Noctis Labyrinthus.

The scale of this Martian labyrinth is mind-boggling in comparison to canyons on Earth. Some of the canyons within the Noctis Labyrinthus reach an impressive width of up to 18.6 miles and a staggering depth of 3.7 miles. In contrast, the entire expanse of the Grand Canyon on Earth spans only 18 miles, with its deepest point measuring no more than 1.1 miles or 6,000 feet.

The video footage also reveals massive landslide events that have occurred, resulting in the collapse of canyon walls and the accumulation of substantial amounts of sand in the valley’s lowest points. Notably, NASA’s Viking spacecraft observed one of these landslides, which spanned an impressive 25 miles of the valley floor.

Additionally, evidence suggests that strong winds on Mars have given rise to extensive sand dunes in various locations.

While there is still much to learn about the “Canyon Mariner” on Mars, comparisons can be drawn to Earth’s Grand Canyon formation. On Earth, the erosion caused by the Colorado River created the Grand Canyon. However, scientists believe that tectonic fractures in Mars’ crust were the main driving force behind the formation of the “Canyon Mariner.” Nevertheless, indications also suggest that water may have played a role in shaping the Martian landscape billions of years ago.

As we continue to explore the wonders of Mars, the Noctis Labyrinthus remains a testament to the fascinating geological features that exist beyond our own planet.

