Home » The astronauts going to Mars will all be women, that’s why
Technology

The astronauts going to Mars will all be women, that’s why

by admin
The astronauts going to Mars will all be women, that’s why

When it comes to long space missions and getting astronauts into space, find the people suitable for the journey is critical. A new study is clear, every astronaut to travel to Mars will have to be a woman.

This idea is not entirely new. As early as the 1950s, some NASA officials had highlighted how women were better suited to space flight than men, in almost every aspect. Their bodies are typically smaller and lighter, requiring less oxygen and fewer calories. Their reproductive system is more isolated from the outside and they are less prone to heart attacks than men.

In short, women require fewer resources, less space and have more chances of returning healthy from space.

Nonetheless, (as might have been expected in the 1950s) only men were sent into space, and we had to wait until 1983 to see the first female astronaut (American), Sally Field. Now a new study has reconfirmed the idea that female astronauts have considerable advantages.

The analysis looked at energy, heat and oxygen consumption, as well as water requirements for males and females on long journeys. The result? For male astronauts, the only one body mass enormously increases all parameters; energy and oxygen consumption go up by 30% and 60% respectively, carbon dioxide production goes up by 60% and water requirements by 17%.

Compared to the average body size of an American woman, all parameters and nutritional requirements drop by about 30/40%. If we add to this the need to build reduced Martian habitats, it is natural to think that a crew made up of women only it would be ideal for our first trip to the Red Planet. By the way, what will astronauts grow on Mars?

See also  The new world of Ecomondo

[Immagine: ESA/NASA]

You may also like

Statistics of the week: 1.8 billion euros in...

Today, May 6th, Disconnect day is celebrated…

The future of the cloud is open source,...

Hogwarts Legacy Gets Massive Update Addressing Hundreds Of...

libxml2: IT vulnerability with high risk! Vulnerability allows...

Faster energy transition: BUND wants more green tech

Android Weeks at Media Markt and Saturn: Save...

Apple Arcade adds 20 new games

PS3000 test report – buy cheap from 42€...

Solidigm Synergy™ 2.0 Introduces New Capabilities to Continuously...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy