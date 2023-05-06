The astronauts going to Mars will all be women, that’s why

When it comes to long space missions and getting astronauts into space, find the people suitable for the journey is critical. A new study is clear, every astronaut to travel to Mars will have to be a woman.

This idea is not entirely new. As early as the 1950s, some NASA officials had highlighted how women were better suited to space flight than men, in almost every aspect. Their bodies are typically smaller and lighter, requiring less oxygen and fewer calories. Their reproductive system is more isolated from the outside and they are less prone to heart attacks than men.

In short, women require fewer resources, less space and have more chances of returning healthy from space.

Nonetheless, (as might have been expected in the 1950s) only men were sent into space, and we had to wait until 1983 to see the first female astronaut (American), Sally Field. Now a new study has reconfirmed the idea that female astronauts have considerable advantages.

The analysis looked at energy, heat and oxygen consumption, as well as water requirements for males and females on long journeys. The result? For male astronauts, the only one body mass enormously increases all parameters; energy and oxygen consumption go up by 30% and 60% respectively, carbon dioxide production goes up by 60% and water requirements by 17%.

Compared to the average body size of an American woman, all parameters and nutritional requirements drop by about 30/40%. If we add to this the need to build reduced Martian habitats, it is natural to think that a crew made up of women only it would be ideal for our first trip to the Red Planet. By the way, what will astronauts grow on Mars?

[Immagine: ESA/NASA]