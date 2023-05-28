The ASUS ROG Rapture GT6 in the test, high-end WiFi mesh for gamers!

With the ROG Rapture GT6, ASUS offers an absolute high-end WLAN mesh system. This is primarily aimed at gamers and has a matching feature set and, above all, a “gaming” design.

But what makes a wireless router a “gaming wireless router”? And is this even good?

Let’s find out in the ROG Rapture GT6 review!

Many thanks to ASUS for providing the ROG Rapture GT6 for this test

The ASUS ROG Rapture GT6 in the test

At first glance it is clear that the ROG Rapture GT6 is no ordinary WiFi router.

The ROG Rapture GT6 relies on a trapezoidal housing. But unlike other ASUS gaming routers, this one does without the flashy external antennas.

This makes it look a bit “cleaner” and more tasteful, even if the router screams “gamer” a bit. Still, I like the design!

The small antennas are attached to the top of the ROG Rapture GT6 under a transparent plastic cover.

The router connections are on the back. There we have:

1x 2,5Gbit WAN

3x 1Gbit LAN

1x USB 3.0

1x DC input

First of all, I am pleased that we have a 2.5Gbit port. However, I think it’s a pity that we only have one of them.

applications and software

Basically, the ASUS ROG Rapture GT6 relies on the typical ASUS software user interface. You have the choice between a WebUI and the ASUS Router App.

Normally I prefer the WebUI for network equipment, but it is clear that ASUS’ focus is more on the app.

So the app is a lot smarter and more modern. This relies on the Republic of Gamers design.

It made me smile a little that the first menu item after setting up the control of the RGB LED applies.

However, apart from the “ROG” look, the app is successful, albeit perhaps a bit “interlaced”.

So the GT6 and the ASUS WLAN routers in general would not necessarily be my first choice if you want a “super simple” system.

In return, however, the range of functions is pleasingly good. For me, the most important thing is always an overview of all connected devices in the network. These are also available here. So you can see an overview of all connected devices with IP address and the current “live” data rate. Useful!

Here you can also block or prioritize individual devices or switch on “Secure Browsing”. Yes, the GT6 system can block the following content for individual devices if desired:

Malicious content (viruses)

Adult content

Advertising

You can also limit the bandwidth for individual devices.

Of course we also have some “gaming” features. So you can prioritize gaming (LOL, AOV, SWITCH, XBOX,Dota 2, Overwatch, etc.), streaming, VoIP, video chat and other applications if you wish.

In practice, however, this will only play a role if you have a very “limited” Internet connection.

Can also be used as an access point!

In principle, the ASUS ROG Rapture GT6 is intended as a WLAN router. That means you use it in combination with a modem.

Specifications ASUS ROG Rapture GT6

The ASUS ROG Rapture GT6 is an absolute high-end WiFi router! First, let’s look at the specs:

ASUS ROG Rapture GT6

WLAN 6 (as well as WLAN a/b/g/n/ac)

574 Mbit on the 2.4 GHz band

4804 Mbit on the 5GHz band 1

4804 Mbit on the 5GHz band 2

The ROG Rapture GT6 has three WLAN bands, 1x 2.4 GHz and 2x 5 GHz. The two 5 GHz bands can be used as separate WLAN networks, for example 5 GHz 1 for smartphones, smart TVs, etc., 5 GHz 2 for game consoles, gaming notebooks, etc.

Because of this division, the devices do not interfere with each other and do not take up any bandwidth.

Alternatively, you can also reserve a 5 GHz band for the mesh functionality.

With 4804 Mbit, the ASUS ROG Rapture GT6 achieves the usual maximum data rates of a high-end WLAN 6 router. It relies on a 4×4 design with a channel width of 160 MHz.

The 160 Mbit channel width is extremely important for computers with Intel WLAN 6 network cards, which need them for full speed.

Of course, the GT6 is backwards compatible with the old WLAN standards. Unfortunately, the 6 Ghz WLAN 6E is not on board. However, WLAN 6E is not an absolute miracle either, more about that here: WLAN 6E, what can the new 6GHz WLAN do and what is the range?

Tri-Band WLAN Mesh

You can use one station of the ASUS ROG Rapture GT6 completely individually, like a classic WLAN router. However, the GT6 is intended as a “mesh” system. So you can connect several stations of the GT6 with each other and use them “together” as a large WLAN system.

In principle, you can always do this with ASUS, thanks to AI Mesh. https://www.asus.com/microsite/AiMesh/en/

However, the Rapture GT6 is particularly suitable here because it has a tri-band WLAN network. So we have a 2.4 GHz band and 2x 5 GHz bands. One of the 5 GHz bands can be used as a return channel for the mesh system, which massively increases its performance.

How does breaking.org test WiFi routers?

Testing WiFi routers is not easy, as there are many factors involved! Depending on the interference signals alone, the WLAN performance can fluctuate extremely.

Nevertheless, I would of course also like to give you a few figures from practice. Since we have a WiFi mesh system here, I will first test the performance of the two stations with each other.

For this I use the Synology DS1821+ NAS on one station (2.5Gbit) LAN (for testing at breaking) and my notebook on the other station.

Mesh Performance

Let’s start with the “mesh” performance of the GT6 system. Here I measure the data rate between the two stations. For this I connect one end device via 2.5Gbit LAN and measure the data throughput between the stations.

I did this at 3 distances.

The stations faced each other in the same room at a short distance. A station was on the ground floor and a station above on the 1st floor. Through an approx. 200m² house, from one corner on the ground floor to the other corner on the 1st floor.

At the absolute maximum, two stations of the ASUS ROG Rapture GT6 system achieve 1509 to 1603 Mbit. Not quite the advertised performance, but clearly above a classic Gbit LAN connection.

It gets more exciting at a distance. Even with a ceiling/floor between the stations, we still get around 1400 Mbit.

So if you want to use the ASUS ROG Rapture GT6 system to bring a data connection from one floor to another, then you will be very satisfied here! More than 1 Gbit is more than remarkable.

For test no. 3 it gets a little tighter, here we “only” get 393 Mbit or 311 Mbit.

So I wouldn’t put more than 3-4 walls between the two stations.

At this point, however, another interesting comparison, namely what would happen if we connected an Apple MacBook Pro 13 M1 and a notebook with the Intel AX201 directly to the base station over these distances vs. if we operated the mesh node in the same room.

The Intel AX201 in particular has a hard time at a distance and only achieves a result that can hardly be described as usable. The Apple MacBook Pro 13 M1, on the other hand, seems to have a slightly stronger signal.

However, simply having the mesh node in the same room as the end devices (and connected via WLAN) increases the performance massively!

It would be better if you moved the node in the middle between the base and the end device, then we would probably see results in the 600 Mbit range, but even then the difference is clear.

performance to end devices

Let’s also take a look at the performance of various end devices. In this case an ASUS notebook with an Intel AX201 WLAN card, which is very common, as well as a MacBook Pro 13 M1.

We use the same distances here as in the mesh test.

The combination of GT6 and Intel AX201 delivers extremely good performance over short distances, with 1640 Mbit in the best case. Surprisingly, this is even slightly more than the ASUS ZenWiFi Pro XT12.

ASUS ROG Rapture GT6 1640

ASUS ZenWiFi Pro XT12 1228

But the MacBook Pro 13 M1 also achieves an impressive 926 Mbit.

Through a floor/wall we still get a very impressive 1142 Mbit with the Intel AX201 and 689 Mbit with the MacBook.

Only when we increase the distance again does the Intel AX201 collapse completely. But I can’t say with certainty whether this is due to the Intel WLAN card or the router, because the MacBook still delivered very good results at this distance.

Nevertheless, the bottom line is that these are the best values ​​I have seen so far, especially at short and medium distances!

power consumption

The GT6 comes with a 45W power supply! Fortunately, the router does not require 45W.

With a light to medium load and a 2.5Gbit LAN connection, the router requires approx. 10.4W.

This is not little, but not extremely much either. 10W 24/7 at an electricity price of €0.40 corresponds to €35 per year in electricity costs, per station.

Conclusion

The ASUS ROG Rapture GT6 is a very expensive fun! In addition, the “gamer” features are largely gimmicks. There are definitely useful features, such as limiting bandwidth for certain devices, etc., but in my opinion the prioritization of traffic, for example, only plays a major role with very limited Internet connections (16 Mbit or less).

However, the ASUS mentality when it comes to routers is more “more is more”. The GT6 offer a gigantic range of functions that hardly any other router can keep up with. A lot of them are gimmicks or detail settings, but some are really useful. But this also makes the ASUS UI a bit overloaded and in general ASUS routers would not be my first choice if you want it to be as simple as possible.

ASUS’ greatest strength is clearly the performance. Over short to medium distances with standard WLAN 6 end devices, speeds of over 1 Gbit can be achieved without any problems!

At short and medium distances, in combination with the Intel AX201 WLAN card and the GT6, I have so far seen the best values ​​of a WLAN router in the test!

More than 1600 Mbit to a device is more than remarkable!

Also in terms of stability, the GT6s were incredibly good. ASUS routers used to have a mediocre reputation when it came to stability, but the models of the last generations have always been absolutely stable for me, no worse than UniFi equipment (sometimes even better).

In addition, there is the good WLAN mesh performance and also the flexible mesh use. This is how you can link different ASUS routers to a mesh network.

The only thing I have to and want to criticize is that we only have a 2.5Gbit LAN port. Here I would have liked a second one, for example for a PC and a NAS.

Apart from that, the ROG Rapture GT6 system is outstanding! The pure performance is remarkable!