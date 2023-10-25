The Asus Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED: A Powerful Laptop for Creatives with an Amazing Display

Asus’ Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED: A Powerful Laptop Built for Creatives

In the world of laptops, gaming devices have always taken the spotlight. However, Asus has introduced a new laptop that focuses on the needs of creatives rather than gamers. The Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED is a powerful machine designed for creative experiences, making it the perfect choice for those who use digital devices to design or render images or videos.

The Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED’s performance is second to none. With a 13th Gen Intel i9-13980HX CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, and 32GB of GDDR5 RAM, this laptop is faster and more powerful than most gaming laptops on the market. It can handle running multiple programs simultaneously and handle large amounts of data and processing in a single instance without any issues. The system is incredibly smooth and responsive, allowing users to multitask effortlessly.

While performance is impressive, it is the design and display of the Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED that truly captivate. The laptop features a stunning 16-inch 3.2K OLED panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of 600nits. The color gamut is 100% DCI-P3, offering incredibly vibrant and lifelike visuals. With a 0.2ms response time, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support, the display rivals some of the best gaming monitors on the market.

In terms of looks, the Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED remains elegant and sleek. It forgoes the flashy RGB zones and futuristic chassis shapes commonly found in gaming laptops. Instead, it features a silver finish with white backlighting underneath the keyboard and orange accents, adding personality to the system. The chassis is large but efficiently uses its space, incorporating a thin bezel, an HD webcam, a full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad, and a trackpad with a dial pad for phone calls.

The speakers, provided by Harman/Kardon, are impressive and drown out the hum of the fan blades. The cooling solution ensures the laptop maintains optimal temperature even under stress. Connectivity options are abundant, including an Ethernet port, two USB 3.2s, two Thunderbolt 4s, HDMI 2.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD 4.0 card reader.

Despite not being designed for gaming, the Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED handles games exceptionally well. Testing with titles such as Baldur’s Gate III, F1 23, and Overwatch 2, the laptop consistently ran with impressive frame rates on Ultra settings. Overwatch 2 reached over 160 FPS on Ultra settings and over 280 FPS on Low settings. F1 23 performed smoothly and looked stunning, while Baldur’s Gate III experienced slightly lower frame rates on Ultra settings.

The laptop’s battery life is excellent for low-stress activities, thanks to the 90WHrs battery. However, high-stress apps and programs will require the laptop to be connected to a power source for optimal performance.

With a price tag of around £2,000, the Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED offers incredible value for the advanced hardware and superior display it provides. Whether you need a laptop for work or home use, this all-rounder is perfect for anyone looking for a powerful, stylish, and stunning system that isn’t primarily built for gaming.

