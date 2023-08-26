The Atari 2600+ console is back, and is compatible with 1977 games

The “mini” retro console segment seemed to have said almost everything with the release of the Amiga 500 mini a few years ago, and instead, surprisingly, here is a new edition of the Atari 2600 from Plaion and Atari, called Atari 2600+, or the most famous console of the brand created by Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney: the one that enthusiasts define as “woody” due to the faux wood insert.

In the past years Atari had tried the road of a sort of console/PC hybrid with the VCS, which had a great design but cost too much for what it offered, there had also already been retro versions of the Atari 2600, but this is the first totally official and with a couple more details that make the difference.

The first and most important is compatibility with the original cartridges. This means that you can go down to the cellar and blow the dust off Burger Time, Joust, Dig Dug, Pitfall e Jungle Hunt to take you on a tour of videogame prehistory. This feature has always been ignored by other retro-consoles, but it undoubtedly represents an added value for those who still keep the original software.

The second is the dimensions, which are almost those of the original version, while usually this kind of product is marketed in a smaller version. Which can also make sense because, for many, after the initial enthusiasm they become an ornament. Unfortunately, the updated Atari 2600 doesn’t have the same measurements as the original one, but it is slightly smaller.

Obviously you no longer have to connect it to the TV using an antenna cable but a very comfortable HD cable and included in the package there is also a cartridge with 10 classics: Adventure, Combat, Dodge ‘Em, Haunted House, Maze Craze, Missile Command, RealSports Volleyball, Surround, Video Pinball e Yars’ Revenge.

Plaion and Atari also announce the availability of the CX-30 Paddle controller with 4-in-1 multigame cartridge for €34.99. The CX-40 Joystick will also be sold individually for €22.99. Other launch titles, including cartridges of Berzerk Enhanced Edition e Mr. Run and Jump, at 29.99 euros. The Atari 2600+ will be available on Atari.com and at major retailers for €119.99 from November 17, 2023.

The operation seems to have been done with all the trappings and will probably have some success, especially if you don’t know what to give a videogame history enthusiast for Christmas, but obviously the fact remains that the games of the time were very, very basic and perhaps for some might be nicer to keep the memory of those days in front of the TV than to find themselves with the harsh reality of a game of ad Adventure.

