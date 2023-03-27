Japanese independent game developer sakastudio announced today (27th) that it will launch the automated factory simulation game “Moorestech (temporary translation, moorestech)” on the Steam platform in early 2024.

“Moore Technology ” is an automated industrial game developed with the concept of “an industrial game that pursues the evolution of human technology “. By accumulating technology and pursuing expansion of production, players initially use raw materials such as wood and stone, from waterwheels to windmills. Wait for the original craft to start production, and then use metals, steam engines, etc. for advanced production, and finally aim to produce nuclear fusion experimental reactors and even space orbit elevators.





During the game, players can find ways to build large factories and complete research and tasks. The R&D team emphasized that the game development process will seek the assistance of experts and will refer to actual historical facts as the basis, allowing players to have the opportunity to play and learn history at the same time.