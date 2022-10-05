Listen to the audio version of the article

Its field of action is the artificial intelligence applied to the detection systems of hacker attacks and the promise of a reduction of exposure to these threats by 99% compared to the main solutions on the market.

Born from research activities of the Polytechnic of Turin and supported by the I3P incubator, Ermes – Intelligent Web Protection is one of the emerging stars on an international scale in the world of cybersecurity and also confirmed by the well-known research company Gartner, who selected it – the only Italian one – among the top 100 in this sector.

Its anti-hacker technology convinced the jury of the 16th edition of the Italian Master Startup Award, the prize for young hi-tech companies born from academic research promoted by the Italian Association of University Incubators PNICube in collaboration with I3P.

Eight finalists arrived at the final act to compete for recognition, and the winner’s palm went precisely to the Turin spinoff for the significant impact of its solution on the companies that have adopted it. A special mention by the jury went to Aiko, a start-up deep techalso born in the belly of the Turin Polytechnic incubator and active in the field of artificial intelligence to support the automation of space missions.

Born in 2017 from an idea of ​​Hassan Metwalley, Stefano Traverso and Marco Mellia, all experts in web security and artificial intelligence researchers, Ermes proposes its patented algorithms to the corporate world by shifting the data security paradigm from a centralized network-level approach to a distributed approach: let’s talk about a solution “B2B on-device”Which protects the online browsing of company employees in real time, reducing the window of exposure to threats from days to minutes.