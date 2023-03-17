“GoodNotes 5” has a very good evaluation on iOS, and it has become Apple’s “2022 iPad App of the Year”, which proves that it is very popular with users. However, many iOS apps have no boasting platform and only have an iOS version. Recently, the developer of “GoodNotes 5”, which has always been exclusive to iOS, announced that it will launch an Android version, and at this stage, a Beta version is also provided for trial use.

“GoodNotes 5” is a note-taking app as the name suggests, and it is a freeware. In-App Purchase is required to use more or all functions, and it supports handwritten notes, and also combines various functions such as a calendar, and even supports Apple’s universal purchase. You only need to pay once It can be used on all iOS, iPad OS and macOS platforms, so it is widely used by Apple loyal fans.

How useful is “GoodNotes 5”? Being able to become the “2022 iPad App of the Year” is not a vain name, and the developer Time Base Technology has seen the success of iOS, so it started to develop the Android version. The Beta version of “GoodNotes” for Android has been released. It is a Beta relationship, and it is only used for functional testing, so the functions are much less than iOS. For the time being, it can only do handwritten notes, import and mark PDF, and other more advanced functions are not available.

The Beta version of “GoodNotes” for Android is now available for free download and use, but there are significant limitations for the time being. The most important thing is that not all Android devices are available, but only Samsung tablets with 8” or larger screens and at least 3GB of built-in memory. It can be used for all Samsung tablets currently available on the market, because the lowest-end model available is the Galaxy Tab A (8”) LTE, which just meets the minimum requirements, so others such as Tab S8, S7, S6, A8, A7, etc. For the higher-end series, “GoodNotes” for Android Beta must be used. As for other tablets and smartphones, I’m sorry, I will give it a “look” word for the time being, but the official has indicated that it will support more Android tablets, and Android smartphones have not been mentioned. and.

“GoodNotes” for Android Beta official website: https://www.goodnotes.com/android