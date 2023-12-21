The Bakumatsu version of GTA “Rise of Ronin” has an ESRB rating of 17+. The game allows players to attack civilians at will – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

“Rise of Ronin”: New Action RPG to be Released on PS5

Gamers are eagerly anticipating the release of “Rise of Ronin,” a new combat-themed open-world action role-playing game set in ancient Japan. Set during the Edo period, the game allows players to take on the role of an assassin and explore a vast open-world environment. Players will be able to complete missions, interact with characters, and engage in intense battles with enemies.

The game features a variety of weapons, including katanas, bladed spears, pistols, and flamethrowers, which players can use to take down thugs and ninjas in close combat. The game also allows players to attack civilians at will, with no impact on game progress. Additionally, players can perform finishing moves that result in decapitation or dismemberment, with a significant amount of blood and body parts splattering across the floor.

“Rise of Ronin” is set in the late 19th century, a period of repressive rule, deadly disease, and constant civil war in Japan, with the gradual infiltration of Western culture. Players will become unfettered ronin, participating in an immersive action game experience with a battle theme that blends katana combat with unique gun weapons of the time.

The game is expected to be released on the PS5 platform on March 22, 2024, giving players the opportunity to experience the thrilling and immersive world of ancient Japan. With its intense combat and open-world exploration, “Rise of Ronin” is sure to captivate gamers and offer a unique gaming experience.

