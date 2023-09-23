the basis of the Internet of the future

Silvia Zorzetti, principal engineer at FermiLab in Chicago, is carrying out a research project to develop a technology capable of laying the foundations of the Quantum Internet.

It promises to be closer to the finish line As much as the Internet and the research conducted by an Italian scientist is helping to achieve it. If we can count on the quantum internet in the near future we will also have to Silvia Zorzetti, principal engineer at FermiLab in Chicago and head of department at the Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center led by Anna Grassellino. The Italian scientist started a research project on microwave-optical quantum transduction which earned her the prestigious Early Career Award from the American Government, thanks to which she will be awarded 2.5 million dollars over five years from the DOE, the Department of US Energy.

Silvia Zorzetti, principal engineer at FermiLab in Chicago and head of department at the Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center led by Anna Grassellino [autore della fotografia: Ryan Postel]

The goal of his research project is to develop a technology that is capable of connecting two quantum computers via optical fiber and thus lay the foundations of the ‘Quantum Internet’.

The importance of this project in arriving at the quantum internet as soon as possible was explained by the researcher herself in the note published by the University of Pisa of which she is alumna:

“The goal of the funded project is to improve quantum sensors and sensor networks, so as to enable more efficient conversion of quantum information and signals between different physical platforms. This work will allow us to significantly expand our capabilities to detect dark matter and its results will have broad applications in different scientific fields and will influence critical sectors such as national security and quantum communication“.

Takeaway

Many in the world of research are working on the possibility of reaching the quantum internet. One of the most promising projects is the one started and led by an Italian scientist, Silvia Zorzetti, active at the FermiLab in Chicago. His research project on microwave-optical quantum transduction earned him the Early Career Award from the American Government (awarded to particular innovative value) thanks to which 2.5 million dollars will be allocated to her. The aim of the research is to allow communication between quantum computers, she explains principal engineer Italian. His work will have important implications both for safety and for better detecting dark matter and gravitational waves

Quantum internet and research: work on the quantum router

To understand the importance of the quantum internet on which research has been working for some time, it is worth reporting what was said by Luciano Lenzini, the “father” of the Italian internet as well as professor of quantum computing and expert on the subject:

«The Quantum Internet represents a revolution compared to the contemporary one. Above all, we are dealing with a completely different and more complex technology.”

It remains to be understood how and why Silvia Zorzetti’s research project promises to make important progress. «One of the main innovations of my project concerns the desire to work on the hardware, partly on that part that allows you to physically create the network. Quantum networks already exist, i.e. quantum networks, just as quantum computers exist. The problem is that they don’t communicate with each other. The aim is to implement this part of hardware with a technology capable of ensuring that these different worlds can communicate with each other. Simply put, the goal is to build a quantum router».

An award that recognizes the potential of innovation

The Early Career Award recognizes individuals for notable contributions to their fields, companies or organizations early in an individual’s career. This is a prestigious award designed to strengthen the nation’s scientific workforce by providing support to exceptional researchers early in their careers. The pioneering project conducted by the Italian scientist is highly innovative.

From the quantum internet to dark matter: the potential of discovery

The advantages offered by the quantum internet are yet to be discovered: the research will also help to focus on them. But in the meantime, as Zorzetti highlighted, his work will significantly expand the ability to detect dark matter, as well as gravitational waves. Furthermore, its results

«They will have broad applications in different scientific fields and will influence critical sectors such as national security and quantum communication. This is why we are working on quantum sensors: if we are able to have more sensors in the network we will be able to count on the possibility of processing information in a coherent manner. In other words, relying on quantum sensors could allow information entanglement.”

The significance of these potential discoveries is not yet quantifiable today: but, even in the case of X-rays, it took time to understand their importance.

Silvia Zorzetti, principal engineer at FermiLab in Chicago and head of department at the Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center led by Anna Grassellino [autore della fotografia: Ryan Postel]

Security and beyond: the merits of quantum internet

Even if today the quantum internet is still to be built, one can already imagine the potential advantages it could bring to some areas. One in particular is highlighted by the Italian principal engineer herself: «the sector of most direct application is national security, being able to count on the opportunity to exchange information on a quantum channel».

All that remains is to implement the quantum internet, with the research and work of many scientists like the Italian scientist.

«For now there are quantum networks that transport the single photon but they are not directly connected to the concept of quantum internet. While quantum computers already exist, so the work that remains to be done is related to their development, the next decade will be characterized by communication, namely the quantum internet, and the implementation of the technology to arrive at the definition of a distributed network ».

breaking latest news © (Article protected by copyright)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

