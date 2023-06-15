The battle of the currents, the choice between alternating or continuous

The United States was the first country to use electricity on a large scale for lighting homes and streets. When the first generation and distribution plants were built in the late 19th century, questions were asked about what kind of current more suitable, whether alternating or continuing.The commercial competition between the two systems was so fierce that it took the name of the “battle of the currents”, soon turning into a battle between the most brilliant minds of the time: Thomas Edisonsupporter of the adoption of direct current e Nikola Tesla e George Westinghouselined up on the opposite side, in support of the alternating current.

The conclusion of the battle of the currents

The “battle of the currents” went on for years with no holds barred, but in the end it was the alternating current that prevailed, for a simple reason: direct current required proximity between production and users, while alternating current lines, thanks to the use of transformers, allowed the transport of energy over very large distances (thus a single production plant could feed dozens of towns and villages).

Edison supporter of direct current

Edison was a great inventor, but woe to anyone who dared to contradict him: the Wizard of Menlo Park (so he was nicknamed from the name of the city where he lived) knew how to be ruthless, as Westinghouse was able to experience on his skin. Edison, in fact, started a campaign to convince people of how dangerous alternating current was, convinced that the best and most effective way to demonstrate it was to show its lethal effects in public.Always remaining behind the scenes, Edison helped his assistant Harold Brown to organize a series of rather grotesque experiments, to which some photographers were invited.

Stray dogs and cats were captured and tied to metal plates which were then connected to a generator capable of giving an alternating current discharge of 1000 volts: the animals were punctually electrocuted. But his masterful move was to suggest to Brown, who was a member of the New York State commission set up to look for less bloody methods with which to practice the death penalty, to use alternating current for executions. It was certain, in fact, when these details became public knowledge, that people would associate the so-called current of Westinghouse to the idea of ​​death (and therefore of danger) and the direct current would have triumphed.

Brown sacrificed two calves and a horse to the cause of alternating current and convinced the New York Department of Prisons of his method’s effectiveness: it was not as bloodthirsty as beheading, not as barbaric as hanging, not even as fake as injection lethal with high doses of morphine. The first man sentenced to death in the electric chair was a murderer, William Kemmler.

During the execution, which took place on August 6, 1890, not everything went smoothly: the victim took 15 long and horrible minutes to shut down. Edison probably rejoiced, but this did not prevent him from losing the “battle of the currents”.