The Mini S12 is currently the cheapest mini PC from Beelink. This costs just €199, which is incredibly cheap for a new computer!

Of course we have to reckon with limitations at such a low price. At first glance, however, the Beelink Mini S12 looks interesting so far!

Intel N95 CPU with 4 cores

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

Windows 11

Up to 2x 4K monitors

Sounds reasonable considering the price! But how does it look in practice? First of all, how powerful is the Intel N95 processor? Let’s find out in the test!

At this point, many thanks to Beelink for providing the Beelink Mini S12 for this test.

The Beelink Mini S12 in the test

At first glance, the Beelink Mini S12 is an absolutely classic mini PC. It is quite compact at 115 x 102 x 38 mm, but not absolutely tiny either. This is based on the typical “NUC” size, which is completely ok for me.

However, Beelink remains absolutely true to itself when it comes to port equipment. This is very similar to almost all Beelink PCs, including here.

4x USB A 3.0

1x 3.5mm headset connector

1x Gbit LAN

2x HDMI 2.0

1x DC input

On the front of the PC, in addition to the power switch and a clear CMOS button, we have 2x USB A 3.0 and a connection for a headset.

We find two more USB A ports on the back, together with Gbit LAN and 2x HDMI 2.0.

This is a decent port configuration, if not overly generous. A USB C port and maybe a card reader would certainly have been nice.

Upgrade and inside

You can open the Beelink Mini S12 very easily. You will find four screws on the underside, you have to loosen them and you will find access to:

1x 2.5 inch SSD slot

1x M.2 2280 SSD Slot

1x DDR4 So-DIMM Slot

First of all, I think it’s great that we can install two SSDs! However, I think it’s a pity that we only have one RAM slot!

Accordingly, the Mini-PC only has single-channel “speed”. Incidentally, this is not a decision by Beelink or directly, because according to Intel the Intel N95 only supports one memory channel!

Those: https://www.intel.de/content/www/de/de/products/sku/231800/intel-processor-n95-6m-cache-up-to-3-40-ghz/specifications.html

Die Performance

Certainly the most exciting thing is the performance of the Intel N95 installed here. The Mini S12 is without question a PC that is built for the lowest possible price and accordingly “borderline performance” can be expected from the N95.

Basically, the Intel N95 is a current CPU (year of construction 2023) with 4 cores and up to 3.4 GHz. This relies on Alder Lake-N cores.

Unfortunately, the performance in benchmarks looks rather poor! This is one of the slowest PCs I’ve got my hands on.

But how does it look in practice? How is the Beelink Mini S12 usable here?

That depends somewhat on your requirements. The Beelink Mini S12 can be used as a very simple Office/Web PC or as a “RaspberryPI replacement” in the home server cabinet.

Office applications run fine as long as you don’t open spreadsheets that are too large. Web browsing is also smooth and feels “good”. In itself, the PC also feels a little better than the benchmark tests suggest.

I suspect this is due to the slightly higher single core performance.

However, the S12 is not fast even with the best will in the world! Especially when something is running in the background, updates or the like, you feel this clearly.

Photo or video editing is borderline feasible in a simple scope. But again, the S12 is primarily made for very simple jobs!

4K Youtube videos + 4K monitor usually work smoothly and without any problems. 4K monitors always work, 4K Youtube videos as long as not too much is running in the background.

The SSD

In the Beelink Mini S12 there is a 256GB NVME SSD. Normally, Beelink Kingston uses SSDs, but in this case a slightly more exotic AZW 256G 230210 P is installed. Apparently this is a Silicon Motion SSD.

The SSD only achieves around 8xx MB/s here. However, this is not due to the SSD! This is apparently only connected with PCIe 3.0 x1.

Is this a problem? It’s not optimal, of course, but we’re still well above SATA SSD speeds here. So the SSD is not the bottleneck here!

power consumption

A highlight of most mini PCs is the power consumption. This also applies to the Beelink Mini S12.

However, the power consumption of the little one was a bit higher than I would have expected. The PC needs about 11W when idling.

Under load, the consumption increases to 22W and 17W, which is again very little.

When switched off, the PC requires 1.1W.

Conclusion

I’m a big fan of mini PCs. Of course, we have to differentiate between the various models here.

The Beelink Mini S12 is clearly an absolute starter/save model! In itself, the S12 is a “current” mini PC with an Intel CPU built in 2023, Windows 11, NVME SSD, etc.

However, the Intel N95 is really not a fast CPU! The Beelink Mini S12 is only suitable to a limited extent for more than simple office or web browsing. And even there you can see how the PC is “working” during updates in the background.

The Beelink Mini S12 is therefore more suitable as a secondary PC or perhaps as a “server” for applications such as Home Assistant, Docker Container, etc.

Here it also cuts a fine figure due to the low purchase price and the fair power consumption of +- 11W in idle mode.