The #believeinyourself finalist and the microscopy revolution

Holloid, a Boku Wien spin-off, wants to revolutionize microscopy by developing holographic microscopy for real-time 3D imaging. With this concept, the company made it to the final of the #believeinyourself challenge. In the podcast, Marcus Lebesmühlbacher, co-founder of Holloid, talks about the topics:

The city pitch won in the #believeinyourself challenge

The expectations of the final

What Holloid is developing in the field of microscopy

The possible areas of application of holographic microscopy

How Holloid strengthens sustainability with its solutions

The future of microbiology

If you liked this episode, give us four or five stars as a rating and follow the podcast on Spotify, Apple Music and Co. If you have any suggestions, criticism, feedback or requests for future guests, please send us an email at any time to [email protected] .at.