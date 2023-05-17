Home » The #believeinyourself finalist and the microscopy revolution
Technology

The #believeinyourself finalist and the microscopy revolution

Holloid, a Boku Wien spin-off, wants to revolutionize microscopy by developing holographic microscopy for real-time 3D imaging. With this concept, the company made it to the final of the #believeinyourself challenge. In the podcast, Marcus Lebesmühlbacher, co-founder of Holloid, talks about the topics:

  • The city pitch won in the #believeinyourself challenge
  • The expectations of the final
  • What Holloid is developing in the field of microscopy
  • The possible areas of application of holographic microscopy
  • How Holloid strengthens sustainability with its solutions
  • The future of microbiology

