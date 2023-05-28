Home » The #believeinyourself finalist and the world of 3D bioprinters
The #believeinyourself finalist and the world of 3D bioprinters

The #believeinyourself finalist and the world of 3D bioprinters

Biomotion Technologies from Vienna wants to make 3D bioprinting more accessible and reproducible. This is a technology similar to 3D printing that uses biological material such as human cells. The bioprinters that the startup is building are intended to reduce the “reject rate” of biological tissues. The young company is primarily targeting pharmaceutical companies and suppliers of 3D-printed tissues as test systems.

Biomotion Technologies will compete in the final of the #believeinyourself challenge on Wednesday. Gregor Weisgrab, co-founder and CEO of the young company, is a guest on the podcast.

  • How 3D bioprinting works
  • The areas of application of 3D bioprinting
  • The goals set by Biomotion Technologies for the #believeinyourself final
  • The development status of the bioprinter of the young company
  • The future of 3D bioprinting

