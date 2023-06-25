The best Bluetooth headphones: 6 in-ear models tested

In-ear headphones are also known as earphones or earbuds: their housing sits in the auricle or in the ear canal. With active noise canceling (ANC) or without, with a neckband or true wireless – we present a selection of good models with a wireless connection via Bluetooth.

Beats Studio Buds Plus

With the AirPods (Pro, Max), Apple offers tailor-made solutions for iOS and macOS users. The Beats brand, which belongs to the group, offers slightly cheaper headphones that also bridge the gap to the Android world. The Beats Studio Buds Plus (view at Apple) bring all the important features with them, but concentrate on the essentials – typical middle class, so to speak. That’s how it is Noise Cancelling (ANC) effective enough to hold its own in the price range – but cannot compete with the AirPods Pro (2nd gen).

The same applies to the sound: a slight improvement over the predecessor Studio Buds (without Plus) can be heard. A total of one lively sound tuning, which accommodates pop music, for example. The representatives with the best sound, such as the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 or the “in-house” AirPods Pro (2nd generation), sound more balanced and natural in comparison, and invite you to enjoy music even more.

It’s practical easy connection with the mobile phone with just one click – on both iPhones and Android smartphones (Google Fast Pair). The fast one Switching between players works within an iCloud account and on Android with devices that support Audio Switch (Android 8 and newer). I personally liked that Operation with real hardware buttons, which is more reliable compared to touch operation on in-ears. All other functions (noise control, operating settings) are anchored directly in the operating system on iOS devices. The Beats app is available for Android.

Overall, a solid model with no major weaknesses that should rightly become a bestseller.

Advantages:

lively sound tuning supports multipoint Bluetooth also interesting for Android users, but …

Disadvantages:

… all features (e.g. voice control with “Hey Siri”) are only available in combination with Apple (iOS, macOS) ANC and sound are classified below the top models

Soundcore Liberty 4

The Chinese manufacturer Anker has Soundcore Liberty 4 (view at Amazon) pulled out all the stops: in addition to the features that are common nowadays, such as Noise Cancelling (ANC), long battery life (up to 9 hours per charge) and good wearing comfort the true wireless headphones also offer (almost too many) extraordinary extras such as personalized sound (“HearID Sound 2.0”), heartbeat measurement and an integrated gyroscope for 3D audio effects.

I liked that in everyday life flache Case, in which the cover slides open, like the slider phones used to have. Although this is only a detail, it is a welcome change from the usual hinged lids. The service with pressure sensitive Stängeln is exemplary and always works reliably. It can be connect two devices at the same time (Multipoint Bluetooth), which is still a special feature. The sound quality when making phone calls (headset function) is solid, I have gladly used the Liberty 4 in several longer meetings.

The sound when listening to music is in the default setting (“Soundcore Signature”) lively and bass-heavy, which suits electronic music, for example. If desired, the sound in the mobile phone app can be precisely adapted to one’s own taste. The effect “spatial audio” can only convince me with some songs: Instruments and voices are distributed more widely, which can sound exhausting at times. “Head tracking” uses the gyroscope to give the impression of having two speakers in one place in front of you. The principle may be known from Apple’s “Spatial Audio” – although this was implemented more convincingly in the AirPods Pro. With the Liberty 4, the effect seems too coarse and less natural to me.

Leaving all the gimmicks aside and focusing on sound, comfort, operation and battery life, that’s the bottom line one of the best headphones in the 150 euro price rangethat the market currently has to offer.

Advantages:

good sound with powerful bass supports multipoint Bluetooth chic case with sliding lid numerous functions (ANC, 3D audio, heart rate sensor etc.) …

Disadvantages:

… which were not always implemented perfectly and the app is overloaded. Noise canceling could be even more effective

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2

GIGA tip The T-1000 made of liquid metal from “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (view at Amazon) – but as true wireless headphones. What Huawei with the FreeBuds Pro 2 (view at Saturn) is astounding in more ways than one. Not only that the test copy I have in the color variant “Silver Frost” just looks really good (a truly brilliant appearance) – the remaining values ​​are also correct for these headphones. And to be honest: Who had Huawei as an audio expert on their screens before?

In this case, the Chinese IT giant has teamed up with the French luxury hi-fi manufacturer Devialet – a collaboration that seems to be working well. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 are comfortable to wear and sound balanced and musical in all styles of music. Striking is the neutral vote, without the frequently encountered overemphasis in the bass range. If you still want more boom, you have to adjust the equalizer in the app.

The Noise Cancelling is good and the operation (a mixture of touch and pressure-sensitive gestures) is reliable and catchy. A key advantage over many competing models is Multipoint Bluetooth: The FreeBuds Pro 2 can stay connected to two devices at the same time (in my case an iPhone 13 mini and an iMac) – it always plays the player I last started playing. The Huawei in-ears can also be used as a headset for telephoning, the speech intelligibility is high. The only minor weak points are the slight background noise with absolute silence and the somewhat short battery life of around 4 hours (with ANC) per charge.

Advantages:

Convincing sound quality, neutrally tuned, good noise canceling (ANC), supports multipoint Bluetooth

Disadvantages:

Battery life could be better

Sony Linkbuds S

You can simply rely on Sony: Even if the Japanese manufacturer doesn’t always make the best decisions – every now and then it works and then everything just fits. I criticized the WF-1000XM3 at the time because the housings are large and protrude from the ears. In the meantime, some development time has passed and Sony has started with the Linkbuds S (view at MediaMarkt) a pronounced compact and lightweight Pair of true wireless in-ears at the start. In addition to a practically plastic-free packaging, there is also recycled plastics for the earphones – a small but positive contribution to sustainability. This does not detract from the value, the Linkbuds S feel good and look chic.

The sound is balanced and unobtrusive, but I still lowered the treble a bit and boosted the bass in the equalizer of the associated mobile phone app – that comes a little closer to my personal taste when listening on the go. Not an audiophile experience to jump at, but a solid performance.

Ambient noise is effectively blocked, on the one hand because of the good seat already offers a certain passive shielding in the ear, on the other hand because the electronic Noise Cancelling helps effectively. The battery life of up to 6 hours is more than sufficient. With the Linksbuds S, Sony has succeeded in creating an almost unconditionally recommendable product from the upper middle class of headphones.

Advantages:

compact design, particularly light (4.8 grams) high wearing comfort good noise canceling (ANC) Multipoint Bluetooth comes via firmware update

Disadvantages:

Sound lacks a bit of spatiality

A notice: Die Sony Linkbuds S can easily be identified with the Sony Linkbuds (without “S”) confuse. This is a fundamentally different model: while the Linkbuds S have silicone fittings and are inserted into the ear canal, the Linkbuds are “open” (take a look at Saturn). They sit further forward in the ear and have a hole in the middle that lets air and ambient noise through.

An extraordinary and truly airy wearing experience. More on this in our buying advice: In-ear headphones without rubber plugs.

Beats Flex

Inexpensive Bluetooth headphones are available in unmanageable numbers. The model is from the Beats brand, which belongs to the Apple group Beats Flex (view at Amazon) extremely interesting – for both iOS and Android users.

Technically, you get a genuine branded product with robust workmanship and solid sound quality, which is definitely suitable for everyday use. The retail price rose to just under 90 euros some time ago – but if you keep your eyes open, you will find the Beats Flex a little cheaper here and there. It is worth considering the different color variations.

What I personally noticed: The Beats Flex is very good as Headset for phone calls to use. Even more expensive (true wireless) headphones with a dull sound and poor connection fail in this discipline – but the Beats Flex has proven to be reliable and practical. More on this in our detailed test report:

Advantages:

is worn around the neck with a neckband and cannot be lost so easily battery life up to 12 hours per charge good sound quality when making calls (headset function)

Disadvantages:

not dust, water and sweat proof (no IPX certification) no noise canceling (ANC)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2

If there’s no room for compromises when it comes to sound quality and comfort, then they are Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 (view at MediaMarkt) the right choice. Powerful bass, slightly reduced mids and crystal-clear highs – the American brand stands for a pleasant all-round sound that suits most styles of music. The Earbuds 2 know how to defend this reputation with confidence. The effectiveness of Noise canceling is excellent and beats all competitors that I currently know. This makes the Bose headphones the ideal companion on train and plane trips, especially since the battery life is pleasingly good at over 6 hours per charge.

I am not enthusiastic about the touch operation and the bulky charging case. Wireless charging and multipoint connections would actually have been included in the price range. The voice quality when making calls is average. Nevertheless, one of the true wireless headphones that I have enjoyed using again and again over the past few weeks – the round sound characterthe high wearing comfort and the great noise insulation are strong arguments.

Advantages:

successful sound tuning excellent noise canceling (ANC) useful app

Disadvantages:

Lade-Case relativ großkein Multipoint Bluetooth

This is how we selected the recommendations

I’ve been passionate about headphones for over 20 years, and I’ve tried out all of the Bluetooth headphones discussed here extensively in everyday situations. For some of the products you will also find detailed test reports on GIGA, which are linked to the respective model. The test samples were made available to us by the manufacturers.

How we test at GIGA and why you trust our judgement we have explained here:

