The best case for the iPhone 14 Pro?

VONMÄHLEN offers modern and useful everyday gadgets for iPhones at an attractive price. We tested the iPhone 14 Pro Max Clear Case for you.

When it comes to iPhone cases, there are now a large number of manufacturers. However, these are mostly US corporations or no-name products. This is where the start-up from VONMÄHLEN came up with exactly the right recommendation. VONMÄHLEN sounds Scandinavian, but has its office in Lüneburg, in the far north of Germany.

tl;dr

You can get the transparent case for the iPhone in Vonmählen’s online shop for around thirty euros. Anyone who owns an iPhone 12 will also find what they are looking for. In my test I had the case for the iPhone 14 Pro Max available. It was important to me to use the transparent case because I would like to see the color of my device and still not want to forego the quality of the case.

Optically very high quality

While the lack of high quality of the case can already be seen in the diagrams of a large number of clear cases for the iPhone, the clear case from VONMÄHLEN not only looks high quality on the pictures in the online shop, but also retains this during the unboxing.

All of us know the cases supplied by Chinese smartphone manufacturers, which are included in the scope of delivery and only serve to protect the smartphone against cosmetic damage. In addition, most smartphone cases yellow within a short time.

The clear case for the iPhone 14 Pro Max does not serve the scenarios mentioned above. Not only is it visually robust against conventional impactors, but also in practice. For me it hasn’t yellowed after about six months. Only fine micro-scratches caused by everyday mishaps.

Bild: Kevin Özgün/TechnikNews Bild: Kevin Özgün/TechnikNews Bild: Kevin Özgün/TechnikNews



Good quality MagSafe support

With the MagSafe ring on the back of the case, the VONMÄHLEN transparent case has all the advantages that iPhone users can enjoy with the MagSafe standard. Because I use an iPhone 14 Pro Max as a daily driver and use MagSafe every day – e.g. for charging – I am positively impressed by the quality of the case. I have not had to accept any loss since unpacking or put the case aside to charge the iPhone.

Recommendation

Anyone who wants to opt for a visually neutral and robust case can purchase the transparent case from VONMÄHLEN for a worthwhile 30 euros and will be happy with it in the long run. I personally own it and wear it every day in all areas of life. I dropped it a few times and it’s still my price-performance favorite. The case is also available from the iPhone 12 series.

Buy VONMÄHLEN Transparent Case

recommendations for you

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

