the best cheap Xiaomi headphones are renewed

Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has unveiled several new products, including the Redmi Buds 5 Pro headphones. These affordable headphones come in three colors and boast some impressive features.

The Redmi Buds 5 Pro are an improved version of the Redmi Buds 5, offering the LHDC 5.0 codec for high-quality audio transmission, active noise cancellation up to 52 dB, and adaptive adjustment using AI. They also provide an immersive spatial audio experience and a three-level transparency mode, allowing users to reconnect with their environment when needed. The headphones feature 10 mm tweeters and 11 mm dynamic subwoofers, providing powerful bass and clear treble.

In terms of battery life, the Redmi Buds 5 Pro offer 38 hours of battery life with the charging case, 10 hours of continuous playback without noise cancellation, and 6.5 hours with noise cancellation activated. The headphones are designed with silicone ear tips for a secure and comfortable fit.

The Redmi Buds 5 Pro are now available in China for 399 yuan, which roughly translates to $56 or 51 euros. They come in three attractive colors: snow white, obsidian black, and porcelain blue. While a global release is expected in early 2024, the exact date has not been confirmed.

For those eagerly awaiting the global release, the current list of the best Xiaomi wireless headphones in 2023 may help tide them over. Whether as a personal upgrade or a holiday gift, the Redmi Buds 5 Pro offer impressive features at an affordable price.

