The best cloud provider? Pay once use forever? Field report pCloud

There is currently no getting around cloud storage, just to simply move data back and forth from a smartphone to a PC or tablet.

You will usually pay around €10 a month for a cloud subscription, whether it’s Apple, Google, Dropbox, etc. OneDrive is usually the cheapest option over an Office 365 subscription, but OneDrive is, in my opinion, too the worst of the great services.

A cheaper and interesting alternative is Hetzner STORAGE SHARE, which we have already reviewed. However, you also pay monthly there and this can be annoying in a world full of subscriptions.

This is where pCloud comes in. pCloud is a cloud storage provider that advertises one-off payments.

You pay the sum X once and then have a certain amount of storage “forever”. But can this really work? Where is the snag or does everything work as advertised?

I took a closer look at pCloud. Let’s see if this can convince in the field report!

Field report pCloud

pCloud has several access options. Certainly the “most classic” is the WebUI.

This has a very simple structure. Under the Files tab you will find an overview of all your folders and data. These are equipped with an icon or, in the case of images, a small preview.

You can also sort the data according to various criteria or switch to a large tile preview. The navigation is beautifully fluid and well thought out. I would say the WebUI is well done!

Uploading data or even entire folders also works very well!

The smartphone app also makes a very good impression! This worked perfectly for me, seems clear and understandable.

In addition, it also has an auto-upload feature for pictures that you have taken with your smartphone.

pCloud desktop app

pCloud also offers a desktop app. After installation, this creates an additional drive on your PC in which all your data is located.

But these are “links”. Only when the data is opened are they actually loaded from the cloud. Means the data rate when accessing data corresponds to your download/upload speed.

But you can also set up a synchronization of several folders or back up your entire PC in the cloud.

In general, the app makes a very good impression, similar to the smartphone app or WebUI.

Sharing data, a highlight!

Almost what surprised me the most about pCloud was the sharing of data. So you have a few options!

First of all, you can share data in the classic way via a link to the view. The link is always structured as follows https://e.pcloud.link/publink/show

However, you can also allow or deny users the following:

Upload data to the folder

downloading data

password protection

Link expiry date

Personalize the “Share” page

Super exciting for professional users, you can personalize the sharing page. So you can add your own cover image, banner, text, etc.

You can also see statistics on how often data was downloaded, how much traffic was generated, etc.

This is a very good data sharing system, better than Google Drive etc.

Cost of pCloud?

In principle, pCloud has two “subscription” systems. A “Lifetime” subscription and an annual subscription. In my opinion, the annual subscription is not worth it.

2TB for around €120 a year is not unusual, the lifetime subscriptions are more exciting. Here you pay a one-off amount X and get “lifetime” storage X.

500GB costs €570 once, 2TB €1140, 10TB €1190. These are very proud sums! However, pCloud almost always has an action running.

For example, at the time of this review, 500GB is only $199 and 2TB is $399.

Is that worth it? Let’s compare the 2TB subscription with other classic cloud storage offers.

Normal price 1140€ Offer price 399€ Google Drive (Annual payment) 136 months / 11.4 years 47 months / 3.9 years Hetzner Storage Share (2x 1TB) 111 months / 9.2 years 39 months / 3.2 years Dropbox (Annual payment) 114 months / 9.5 years 39 months / 3.3 years iCloud 114 months / 9.5 years 39 months / 3.3 years HiDrive layer 75 months / 6.3 years 26 months / 2.2 years

In my opinion, the regular price of €1140 for 2TB “for life” is not worth it! Compared to classic cloud providers, you would have to use pCloud for over 9 years to get +- 0.

I don’t want to be pessimistic, but will pCloud still be around in 9-10 years? Nobody knows that and it’s been a very long time.

With the offer prices it looks a bit better. It takes just over 3 years for the offer to pay off. But 3 years is not short either.

So is pCloud a bargain? At the normal price no! At the asking price, these are rather competitive.

pitfalls?

There are other providers, some of them significantly cheaper, who advertise “Lifelong Cloud” and one-time payments. But many of them are not serious! They have hidden tricks in their terms and conditions, such as deleting data that has not been accessed for a period of X, etc.

I couldn’t find such jokes on pCloud! pCloud seems to be serious on this point.

Although I was able to find some users in various rating portals who complained about account blocking and thus the loss of data and lifetime status, these complaints were not conspicuously frequent. However, the support does not seem to be very accommodating here and usually only pretends to violate empty phrases such as “against the terms and conditions”, without giving concrete reasons for the blocking. But something like that can also happen with Google, Hetzner and Co.

Can such an offer go well? Hidden costs?

From a purely economic point of view, an offer like pCloud cannot go well! Storage space costs money once + the operation of hard disks constantly eats up electricity + hard disks break down and ultimately traffic costs money.

So we have constant costs, so a one-off payment cannot work forever.

So pCloud has to rely on the fact that customers are constantly coming and that customers may not be using the storage fully or stop using it at some point. This doesn’t have to be a dubious calculation, but of course I can’t look at the books to know how far this is going.

There are no hidden costs, but the traffic for sharing data is limited! For example, with the 2TB tariff you have 2TB traffic for third parties!

If you upload and download data, this will not be booked as traffic. But if you share data with 3. and they download data from your cloud storage, then this consumes traffic.

The 2TB are also unique, if you want to share more data, you have to book some more. https://www.pcloud.com/de/additional-traffic

Interesting limitation, but probably intended to generate an additional cash flow and prevent pCloud from being used as “web storage” for excessive public data sharing.

In addition, full encryption of your data on the servers costs €4.99 per month.

speed

I only tested pCloud in the “free” 3GB version. In addition, I only have a DSL 100,000 line available.

Therefore my upload is limited to +- 4 MB/s and my download to +- 10 MB/s.

In the upload I also get +- 3.8 MB/s, i.e. the full speed. However, the download speed varied greatly between 2MB/s and approx. 5MB/s.

So the full speed is not reached here.

Data Protection and Encryption (pCloud Encryption)

With pCloud you can choose whether you want to store your data in the USA or Europe. pCloud is based in Switzerland, which is not the worst location from a data protection perspective.

pCloud also attaches great importance to adhering to the GDPR and so on. https://www.pcloud.com/gdpr/

First of all, pCloud only has the typical upload/download encryption. However, with pCloud you can also get full encryption according to the zero-knowledge principle.

Here you can provide a separate folder with a separate password. Data that you upload to this folder is already encrypted with the password when it is uploaded and is also stored encrypted on the server.

According to pCloud, this password is not saved! Accordingly, data cannot be decrypted by pCloud either. More on this https://www.pcloud.com/en/encrypted-cloud-storage.html

This also works via the mobile app etc. Great! A very nice feature. Unfortunately, this costs €4.99 per month regardless of your subscription.

Conclusion

pCloud is an interesting offering, but it’s a bit difficult to assess.

pCloud is a cloud subscription, but you only pay for it once and then you can use it forever. No subsequent monthly debits or anything like that. Something very tempting, because certainly not only me, these subscriptions will get on my nerves everywhere.

In essence, this also works without a shank! You pay sum X and get storage X permanently. The WebUI and the app make an above-average impression.

Upload and download speeds were okay in my test, even if pCloud couldn’t fully exhaust my download.

There are other big plus points for the great menu for sharing data. You can not only provide shared data with a password, but also with a start page customized by you, great!

On the data protection side, we have a Swiss provider with European data centers. You can also encrypt data according to the zero-knowledge principle. Excellent!

So pCloud fully recommended? It’s not quite that simple, because the problem, as is so often the case, is money. Outside of the subjectively frequently available offers, you pay €1140 for pCloud for 2TB, which is too much even with the promise of a one-time payment!

With the common cloud providers you can rent 2TB for almost 10 years for the money. Even during the offers, 390€ for 2TB is not small either. I think this is more okay.

However, if you use the “Share” feature a lot, which is very good, you may need to add traffic. You want encryption according to the zero-knowledge principle? €4.99 per month or €575 once (€150 on sale).

Of course, an offer like pCloud has to finance itself. But this can quickly become quite expensive. In addition, you do not have the integration into third-party systems like Google Drive or Dropbox.

All in all, I like pCloud, the app and WebUI seem well made and the concept is exciting! But you have to calculate very carefully whether this is also worthwhile for you or whether a system like STORAGE SHARE from Hezner with NEXTCLOUD basis is not perhaps more worthwhile or just the classics, Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive etc.