The best cost-effective graphics card is no longer AMD but Intel Yes, which is invincible at the same price | XFastest News

For a long time, AMD graphics cards have been the most cost-effective. Players are not calling AMD Yes for nothing, but after Intel re-joined the battle last yearThe three-party melee, NVIDIA may not be affected, and AMD’s cost-effective advantage is hard to say.

Intel launched the ARC series of gaming graphics cards last year, mainly including A380, A750, and A770. The A380 focuses on the entry-level market and has little impact on the market. The A770 has a high positioning and is also expensive. However, the price of the A750 has been reduced from $329 to $249 at the beginning of this year. Coupled with Intel’s continuous optimization of the driver, the A750 has become Intel’s signature and is very popular. , and the price/performance ratio leaps ahead of AMD and NVIDIA.

Some foreign media conducted a test a few days ago and calculated the performance and the price per frame.

At 1080p resolution, the average frame rate of A750 is 105fps, and the cost performance is US$2.38, ranking first, slightly higher than AMD RX 6600.

At 1440p resolution, the first place is still A750, with an average frame rate of 81fps and a price/performance ratio of $3.08, which is much higher than the second-ranked AMD RX 6650 XT.

This is not the first media to test that the A750 is the most cost-effective. Many media have published similar results before. The A750 is really delicious, and it is no problem to say Intel Yes. At this price, it is difficult for AMD and NVIDIA to compete with it. After all, the new generation graphics cards of the two cannot cover this price.

